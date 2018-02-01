The Sun News
Home / Sports / AIPS Africa salutes SWAN on 54th birthday 

AIPS Africa salutes SWAN on 54th birthday 

— 1st February 2018

It is time to count the blessings and see what milestones have been reached. On the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The body of all sports journalists in the continent joins all other stakeholders in saluting the huge strides made by SWAN in cultivating the culture of professionalism needed to push the frontiers of sports and sports media.

AIPS AFRICA finds joy in celebrating with one of its key members on its day and in reassuring all its members that the long march towards excellence and building capacity, especially among the young reporters, will find renewed vibrancy and desired support.

SWAN has kept good faith in bridging bridges of unity and cooperation within and outside its sphere and the fraternal spirit engineered all round by its vibrant leadership serves to propel the expected growth and promotion of sports in the country.

AIPS AFRICA is proud to enjoy a slice of SWAN’s goodwill and on this day which Nigerians are sipping the joy of their qualification for the CHAN final for the first time we want to congratulate and toast to SWAN’s anniversary.

Osun: NULGE chairman burned to death in early morning inferno

— 1st February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Tragedy struck in Ikire, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State Thursday when a fire outbreak claimed the life of the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr. Tajudeen Alabi. Daily Sun gathered that the local government administrator was burned to death when the fire outbreak, caused by…

  • PDP national chairman calls for review of Nigeria’s security architecture

    — 1st February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr. Uche Sekondus, has called on the Federal government to urgently review the present security system of the country to avoid a total breakdown of law and order. Sekondus made the call on Thursday, February 1, in Jalingo while on a solidarity and condolence visit…

  • 2019: INEC tasks foreign election observers on early deployment

    — 1st February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the interested international election observation missions, wishing to participate in the 2019 general elections, to commence early planning for the deployment of observers. Delivering a goodwill message during project launch of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN Project), in…

  • Plateau youth group reject cattle colonies, ranches

    — 1st February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos National Chairman of Berom Youth Molders Association (BYM), Choji Dalyop Chuwang, has declared that any attempt to forcefully set aside land for cattle ranches or colonies in Plateau State as declared by Governor Simon Lalong will lead to a serious security breach in the country. He criticized President Muhammad Buhari for directing…

  • Wike commends work on Port Harcourt Mall

    — 1st February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the construction of West Africa’s largest supermarket, in Port Harcourt, underscores the importance of the city as an investment destination Governor Wike spoke, on Thursday, after inspecting the ongoing construction of Next Shopping Mall at the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, stating…

