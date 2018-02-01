AIPS Africa salutes SWAN on 54th birthday 

It is time to count the blessings and see what milestones have been reached. On the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The body of all sports journalists in the continent joins all other stakeholders in saluting the huge strides made by SWAN in cultivating the culture of professionalism needed to push the frontiers of sports and sports media.

AIPS AFRICA finds joy in celebrating with one of its key members on its day and in reassuring all its members that the long march towards excellence and building capacity, especially among the young reporters, will find renewed vibrancy and desired support.

SWAN has kept good faith in bridging bridges of unity and cooperation within and outside its sphere and the fraternal spirit engineered all round by its vibrant leadership serves to propel the expected growth and promotion of sports in the country.

AIPS AFRICA is proud to enjoy a slice of SWAN’s goodwill and on this day which Nigerians are sipping the joy of their qualification for the CHAN final for the first time we want to congratulate and toast to SWAN’s anniversary.