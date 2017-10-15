The Sun News
Ailing Minority Leader to return soon -PDP Caucus

— 15th October 2017

 

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Despite speculations on the state of health of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, including media reports over the weekend, that he is down with a minor stroke, members of his caucus say he will soon return to work.

Secretary of the Caucus, Tajudeen Yusuf told select media over the weekend, that Ogor who has not been seen since the National Assembly resumed from its annual vacation on Tuesday September 26, didn’t suffer any partial paralysis.

Though, Yusuf was not forthcoming on the nature of Ogor’s ailment, he assured that there is no cause for alarm as regards the health of the caucus leader.

According to him, Ogor is recuperating and will soon be back and take his seat in the Green Chamber.

“That news on Ogor’s state of health is not news at all. But he is getting better now. What has happened to him is not stroke, I’m not aware that it’s stroke. He took ill and was taken to the hospital and I have spoken to him three days ago”, Yusuf said.

Ogor was reported in the media to have suffered partial paralysis and is hospitalized in Switzerland, has been absent at the House sittings.

He wasn’t around to speak against two members of his caucus, Ahmed Tijani (Okene/ Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency Kogi State) and Zephaniah Jisalo, ( AMAC/ Bwari Federal Constituency) that dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The last instance a member of the PDP, Emmanuel Ukoette, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, defected to the, APC, Ogor promptly urged the Speaker Yakubu Dogara, to declare the member’s seat vacant, assuring he would challenge the defection in court.

