Home / National / Ailing minister may return Sunday – aide

Ailing minister may return Sunday – aide

— 12th October 2017

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, who had been in US hospital in search of solution for an undisclosed ailment for weeks now, has been certified fit by his doctors.

Daily Sun authoritatively gathered that barring any new medical development, the ailing Minister would return to Nigeria, on Sunday, to continue his official duties.

Media aide to the minister, Anthony Akuneme, who confirmed the arrival of the Minister for Sunday, declined comment about his time of arrival but said that the doctors had assented to his return to Nigeria.

Anwukah was flown abroad some weeks ago when his undisclosed ailment became critical and required urgent attention of specialized doctors that could only be found abroad.

Prior to his oversea medical trip, the Minister was said to have been a regular visitor to both local and foreign hospitals in recent months, apparently, in search of solution to an undisclosed ailment that he had been battling with.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, early in the month, appealed to Ministry staff and other well-wishers to include his ailing colleague, Anwukah, in their prayers.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sunny Echono, also led a special prayer session for Anwukah at a public function held at the Ministry’s headquarters located in the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

