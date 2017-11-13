The Sun News
Ailing Ekwueme flown abroad for further treatment

Ailing Ekwueme flown abroad for further treatment

— 13th November 2017

Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was, yesterday, flown abroad for intensive medical treatment.

Ekwueme has been hospitalised for about three weeks at Memphys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu, where he was diagnosed of chest infection.

A white air ambulance with registration number N605 AJ, which flew the elder statesman out of the country, departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, around 8:30am.

The air ambulance was waiting on the tarmac when Ekwueme was brought to the airport in a National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu SUV ambulance.

The destination of the flight was not clear as of the time of filing this report, as sources in the Ekwueme family did not disclose the hospital, and in which country the former vice president would be receiving treatment. Sources at Memphys Hospital also refused to provide the information.

It was learnt that the air ambulance, which conveyed Ekwueme on the journey, arrived the airport on Saturday night.

Some family members accompanied the former vice president on the medical trip, while others, who were at the airport to bid him farewell, left when the aircraft took off.

Ailing Ekwueme flown abroad for further treatment

— 13th November 2017

