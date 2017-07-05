The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2017 - Aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan
5th July 2017 - OVH partners Interswitch to transform fuel retailing across Nigeria
5th July 2017 - Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA
5th July 2017 - 2 Rivers judiciary workers abducted
5th July 2017 - Rivers govt. dispels land acquisition, compensation rumours
5th July 2017 - Why mothers should read books to new born babies – NLN
5th July 2017 - Aba lawyers battle elected chair over alleged electoral fraud
5th July 2017 - Watson soars as Wimbledon swelters
5th July 2017 - We need logistics to function effectively – Merchant Navy
5th July 2017 - Customs impounds N7m imported used clothes in Katsina
Home / Cover / World News / Aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan

Aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan

— 5th July 2017

Eight aid workers have been released unharmed after being held captive for two days, the UN Special Envoy for South Sudan, David Shearer, said on Wednesday.

The four abducted South Sudanese and four foreign workers were let go after negotiations by security officials.

The victims, who worked for a private company that work for an aid organisation, were drilling for water on Friday near the headquarters for the UN Peace Mission in Juba when they were kidnapped.

Where the four foreign victims were from wasn’t immediately clear.

The capital city of war-torn South Sudan is generally considered relatively safe for aid workers, in spite of a conflict surrounding a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his former Deputy, Riek Machar.

At the end of 2013, the conflict spiraled into violence, leaving the country’s security situation in shambles and killing tens of thousands in fighting between the two camps.

At least 80 employees of aid organisations have also fallen to the violence, according to the UN.

(Source: dpa/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan

— 5th July 2017

Eight aid workers have been released unharmed after being held captive for two days, the UN Special Envoy for South Sudan, David Shearer, said on Wednesday. The four abducted South Sudanese and four foreign workers were let go after negotiations by security officials. The victims, who worked for a private company that work for an…

Share

  • OVH partners Interswitch to transform fuel retailing across Nigeria

    — 5th July 2017

    Following the strategic partnership earlier sealed between Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and transaction switching company and EVSL, developers of FuelVoucher in 2015, the distribution network of the electronic fuel purchasing solution has been further broadened considerably in further partnership with 3 of the leading downstream oil marketing firms, OVH Energy Marketing, Forte Oil &…

    Share

  • Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA

    — 5th July 2017

    As part of its commitment to fight corruption, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate a N3 billion fraud allegation against the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The allegations were raised, on Wednesday, in a Point of Order moved by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District. Omo-Agege said…

    Share

  • 2 Rivers judiciary workers abducted

    — 5th July 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Gunmen have kidnapped two members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Rivers State Chapter,  Ibim Opusunju and Carol Tolofari. The victims were abducted around Isiokpo, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state at about 5:30p.m on Sunday night,  by armed men,  while returning to Port Harcourt from…

    Share

  • Rivers govt. dispels land acquisition, compensation rumours

    — 5th July 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Ministry of Lands and Survey has debunked rumours making the rounds that the on-going reclamation exercise by the state government was to victimise lands and property owners. Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Lands Matter, Sir Anugbum Onuoha, stated this, on Wednesda, in Port Harcourt, while…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share