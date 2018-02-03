The Sun News
Latest
3rd February 2018 - Kalu’s name not on Slok directors’ list  –Witness
3rd February 2018 - Herdsmen: Adebanjo, Ezeife, Okoko knock Ango Abdullahi over alleged plot to destabilise north
3rd February 2018 - Royal rumble: Ooni, Oluwo clash at traditional rulers’ council meeting
3rd February 2018 - Osinbajo, Jonathan, Sambo, Govs, Ministers bid Ekwueme farewell as ex-VP is interred at Oko
3rd February 2018 - A’Ibom leaders warn against return of onshore/offshore dichotomy
3rd February 2018 - 2 killed, village razed in herdsmen/farmers clash in Adamawa
3rd February 2018 - Ambode commends Ugwuanyi’s development strides
3rd February 2018 - Buhari Meets Obaseki to discuss human trafficking, others
3rd February 2018 - Ajose Oluwatoyin 08022870682
3rd February 2018 - No regrets fighting apartheid in South Africa – Buhari
Home / National / A’Ibom leaders warn against return of onshore/offshore dichotomy

A’Ibom leaders warn against return of onshore/offshore dichotomy

— 3rd February 2018

JOE EFFIONG, UYO

 Akwa Ibom State leaders have expressed grave concern over the Nasir El-rufai-led APC committee report on restructuring, which tends to reintroduce onshore/offshore dichotomy in oil revenue sharing, warning that it may lead to Nigeria’s disintegration.

The APC in the state however expressed worry that the expected true federalism would adversely affect the state and as such the status quo be maintained.

The Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard led by the former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Anietie Okon, in a statement released in Uyo on Thursday said the hurriedly packaged APC report on restructuring of the Nigerian federation has once again exposed the evil agenda of the party.

“Fundamental among the recommendations of the APC Restructuring Committee is the swathed recommendation on resource control. Regrettably, the party’s position on resource control clearly prognosticates an irredeemable disaster for Nigeria.

 “For the avoidance of doubt, we want to state explicitly and unambiguously our concern and consternation about the ambivalent  and duplicitous position of the APC as it  is clear to every discerning mind that the APC is a party in disarray. For instance, in his New Year speech, President Muhammadu Buhari clearly considered restructuring an anathema that should not be contemplated. Juxtaposing that with the position of the APC as a party represented by the  El-Rufai’s committee that on the face value seemingly supports restructuring, it is dangerous to say the least.”

The Vanguard while stressing that the APC government is a bunch of confusion, wondered why the APC national chairman, a former governor who is expected to fully appreciate the real essence of federalism and the aspirations of Nigerians on the subject, would be part of a defective and deceitful promises.

“This exemplifies the height of dishonesty and an attempt to pull the wool over our eyes. It is frightening  that, chieftains of the party in the South-South are dangerously quiet over this calculated attempt to subtly reduce through back door, the vexed onshore/offshore oil dichotomy that has long been settled in Nigeria.

“For every discerning mind, the president is averse to restructuring Nigeria, though other factions of the party seem favourably disposed to tinted restructuring. While waiting for the APC to come to terms of the true federalism that has been overwhelmingly endorsed by Nigerians as the only credible pathway to sustainable development and continued existence of Nigeria as an indivisible virile and strong nation, we call on APC leaders in Akwa Ibom State to stand up and be counted at this critical moment in our nation’s history, especially as it affects the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Nigeria is at the threshold of history that will make or mar her as a nation. We are saying no to illegal reintroduction of a settled matter of onshore/offshore dichotomy. It is an expensive joke taken too far. Nigeria might not survive this one. Our patience has been stressed to its elastic limits,” Akwa Ibom leaders said.

But the Akwa Ibom State APC chairman, Dr Amadu Atai said the party in the state had boxed itself into a corner by joining to seek true federalism which invariably means that only resources onshore would belong to the state while those offshore belong the federal government.

“The onshore/offshore issue that came up that time was not settled; it was only a political solution. But if you want to replay back on true federalism you will lose that. True federalism means the resources of that state belongs to that state. Offshore oil belongs to the federal.

“So we are in a fix now. We the APC that supported true federalism did not know that it was coming to affect Akwa Ibom State. So we are going to present a paper to them (national leadership of the party) on this matter that they should allow what was done to remain. They should allow the political solution to remain while going ahead with the true federalism,” the APC chairman said.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu’s name not on Slok directors’ list  –Witness

— 3rd February 2018

Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned further hearing in the trial of a former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud to February 19. The judge adjourned the matter after the cross-examination of the 8th prosecution witness, Kingsley Ekwem, by Kalu’s…

  • Herdsmen: Adebanjo, Ezeife, Okoko knock Ango Abdullahi over alleged plot to destabilise north

    — 3rd February 2018

     Vincent Kalu Elder statesman, and Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and former President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Kimse Okoko, have carpeted the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, for alleging in an interview published in today’s Saturday Sun, that the herdsmen issue…

  • Royal rumble: Ooni, Oluwo clash at traditional rulers’ council meeting

    — 3rd February 2018

    TUNDE THOMAS and CLEMENT ADEYI The traditional rulers  summit  which  took place in Port-Harcourt last Tuesday was almost marred by an unpleasant confrontation between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurasheed Adewale Akanbi ,and the Chief Securiy Officer (CSO) to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. The tense situation could have snowballed…

  • Osinbajo, Jonathan, Sambo, Govs, Ministers bid Ekwueme farewell as ex-VP is interred at Oko

    — 3rd February 2018

    FG renames Federal University Alike, Ebonyi after him Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Onitsha The remains of the first elected Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was yesterday, laid to rest in his Oko, Orumba North local government of Anambra State in a blaze of glory. Security operatives had a tough time…

  • A’Ibom leaders warn against return of onshore/offshore dichotomy

    — 3rd February 2018

    JOE EFFIONG, UYO  Akwa Ibom State leaders have expressed grave concern over the Nasir El-rufai-led APC committee report on restructuring, which tends to reintroduce onshore/offshore dichotomy in oil revenue sharing, warning that it may lead to Nigeria’s disintegration. The APC in the state however expressed worry that the expected true federalism would adversely affect the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share