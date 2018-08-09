A’Ibom gov. sacks 2 commissioners

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Wednesday, sacked the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Victor Antai, and his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Mr. Ibanga Akpabio.

Their sack was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

The SSG explained that their removal from the State Executive Council was sequel to their reluctance to comply with good governance processes of government.

“With the development, Antai has been mandated to handover to the permanent secretary.”

Antai was sacked immediately he was spotted at the Akwa Ibom International Airport receiving Godswill Akpabio as he landed on Tuesday preparatory for his formal declaration for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio, former state secretary and later state deputy chairman of PDP, is Godswill Akpabio’s cousin.

Government House sources said more people in Emmanuel’s cabinet would be sacked after Akpabio’s formal declaration as some of those serving on the cabinet are bound to defect.