– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships
6th August 2018 - ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances
6th August 2018 - Russian PM opposes NATO membership for Georgia 10 years after war
6th August 2018 - Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG
6th August 2018 - Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Abat Truck Terminal in Orile
6th August 2018 - Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners
6th August 2018 - Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour
IBOM

JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour

— 6th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, has vehemently refuted the rumours that he has resigned or been sacked from the Udom Emmanuel administration following the rumoured planned defection of  Sen. Godswill  Akpabio to  All Progressives Congress (APC).

Media reports, especially, those from online platforms, have come out with forceful allusions to the effect that Ekpo has not only resigned but has also dumped Udom by defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  to the APC.

But speaking through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,  Mr. Ekikere Umoh,  the deputy governor renounced the reports saying there was no iota of truth in it.

The statement said his office was constrained to categorically deny the report given the temperament of the times and the implications of such innuendos.

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships

“The purported report is therefore nothing but a poorly concocted piece of a malicious hatchet job and a pack of lies, and should be appropriately ignored.

“It is instructive to note that currently, His Excellency, the Deputy Governor is representing the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 International Convention of Ati Annang holding in New York, United States of America, and is yet to return to the state,” the state said.

The deputy governor is said to have reacted to his resignation rumour on phone from New York, on Monday, thus;

“I have not resigned. I have no reason whatsoever to resign or jump ship from a government that is both responsive and performing optimally, while giving practical meaning to democratic dividends for the people of Akwa Ibom.  I cannot, and will not jump ship.”

Ekpo is said to have called on Akwa Ibom people, both at home and in the Diaspora, as well as the PDP family in the state to remain resolute and committed to support the Governor Emmanuel, to take Akwa Ibom to the next level.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IBOM

JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour

— 6th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, has vehemently refuted the rumours that he has resigned or been sacked from the Udom Emmanuel administration following the rumoured planned defection of  Sen. Godswill  Akpabio to  All Progressives Congress (APC). Media reports, especially, those from online platforms, have come out with forceful allusions…

  • ASUU

    ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure

    — 6th August 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Academic Staff Union of University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) chapter, on Monday, warned that the institution was at the verge of total collapse over lack of infrastructural decay in the institution. The Union said it was disturbed by the under-funding of the institution by its principals (Osun and…

  • OSINBAJO

    JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting

    — 6th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, are currently in a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Lawan, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, at the State House, arrived at few minutes to 2:00pm. The meeting immediately the…

  • ASABA

    Asaba 2018: Casual workers protest unpaid allowances

    — 6th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Casual workers engaged by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the just concluded African Senior Athletics Championship, on Monday, staged a protest over alleged unpaid allowances by their employers. The five-day continental athletics championship tagged Asaba 2018 was held at the recently completed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State. The protesters…

  • Bebeji

    Cholera outbreak: Kano Govt. dispatches health officials to Bebeji LG

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Kano State Government has dispatched a team of health personnel to Bebeji Local Government Area of the state where an outbreak of suspected cholera was reported in three villages. A resident of the area, Malam Aminu Musa had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that no fewer than 11 persons…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share