A'Ibom, C'River assemblies raise joint panel on boundary dispute

FROM JOE EFFIONG

Akwa Ibom and Cross River State Houses of Assembly have jointly set up a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the intractable boundary crisis between Ikot Offiong community of Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross River, and Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The committee, which was inaugurated on Thursday during a special joint sitting of the two state assemblies at the chambers of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Uyo, to mark the silver jubilee anniversary of Akwa Ibom Assembly, is to be jointly chaired by the deputy leader of  Akwa Ibom, Mr. Ime Okon and a member representing Odukpani state constituency in the Cross River State legislature, Mr. Bassey Akiba.

Other members of the committee include: the Chief Whip of Cross River State House of Assembly, and member representing Calabar South 1, Mr. Ephraim Okon and the member representing Itu state constituency in Akwa Ibom State legislature, Mr. Idongesit Ituen, while the clerk of the committee is Mrs. Unyime Benson.   The committee jointly inaugurated by the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke and his Cross River State counterpart, Mr. John Gaul Lebo, is sequel to a matter of urgent public importance raised during plenary by Mr. Bassey Akiba, who drew the attention of the House to the lingering boundary clash that has rendered desolate the two affected communities.

Akiba pleaded with the assembly to intervene in the matter with a view to restoring lasting peace to the warring communities.

Speaking in support of the motion, Mr. Ime Okon who represents Ibiono Ibom state constituency, and the chairman, House Committee on Boundary Matters, in the Akwa Ibom legislature, Mr. Mark Esset, argued that there was need for deeper analysis and immediate intervention in the crisis by governments of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

While the joint assembly passed a motion urging inhabitants of both communities to maintain peace in the area, it also mandated security agencies to provide security, even as it also called on the federal and state emergency management agencies of both states to provide relief materials to persons affected by the crisis.

The committee was mandated to submit its report to the houses at the next joint sitting.

