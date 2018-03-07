The Sun News
Home / Business / AIB releases preliminary reports on 3 airline accidents

AIB releases preliminary reports on 3 airline accidents

— 7th March 2018

Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), yesterday, released preliminary report for ongoing investigations into the serious incidents involving Delta Air Airbus A330-223 aircraft with registration N858NW, Dana Airlines marked MD-83 aircraft marked 5N-SRI, and the accident involving Gulfstream G200 aircraft belonging to Nest Oil with registration number, 5N-BTF, all of which occurred recently at the Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja International Airports respectively.

According to AIB, the reports contained factual information on the three occurrences and not their probable causes as investigations are still ongoing. They include information gathered from witness statements and a preliminary inspection of the aircraft and the accident sites.

On the Delta Air Lines A330-223 incident, which occurred on February 13, 2018 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the AIB said its preliminary report proved that one of the engines caught fire few minutes after take-off from the Lagos International Airport.

Said the report: “Initial findings by AIB indicated that number one engine fire warning came on about a minute after take-off, while the crew contacted air traffic controllers and declared emergency. The report stated that the aircraft landed at about 22.59hrs and stopped on runway 18R, where the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service first reported observing smoke and fire on the number one engine.

AIB also reported that there was evidence of fire within the engine cowling even as the two fire extinguishers on the engine were discharged. A commotion was reported onboard the aircraft before the evacuation. One passenger sustained serious injury while 11 suffered minor injuries.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further investigative actions may include engine examination, material testing for the fuel manifolds, engine oil and hydraulic lines, inspection of fuel manifolds for crack and inspection of fuel nozzle braze joints for leaks,” the AIB said.

