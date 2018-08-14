– The Sun News
Arab Club Champions

Ahmed Musa scores debut goal for Al Nassr

— 14th August 2018

Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa had a debut to remember for Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Nassr by scoring the winner in their 2-1 win over Al Jazira in an Arab Club Champions Cup tie.

Signed from Leicester City for a fee in the region of a little over £17m, the Nigeria international wasted no time in proving his worth to the club with the winner after coming in as a substitute in the second half.

His pace was a constant threat to the defence of the UAE side, and his goal came with just 15 minutes left to play in the game and it was enough to give his side a much needed win and also helped Musa make an instant impact.

READ ALSO Moses confident of starting X1 against Arsenal

New Jazira coach Marcel Keizer was disappointed by the result but pleased his side are continuing to improve ahead of the Arabian Gulf League kick-off at the end of the month.

The Keizer reign got off to the worst possible start when Jazira fell behind after barely three minutes.

Ali Khaseif’s horrible clearance was pounced on by a yellow shirt and headed into the path of Yahya Al Shehri – the attacking midfielder who played in all three group stage games for the Green Falcons at this summer’s World Cup.

He made Khaseif pay by curling a fine effort in off the inside of the post.

An equaliser arrived after 22 minutes and followed a flowing move, although it came courtesy of a goalkeeping gaffe.

Siani fed Brazilian winger Leonardo – who could be set for a reprieve under Keizer. The architect of Al Ain’s downfall in the final of the 2016 AFC Champions League final with previous side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors slipped in Ali Mabkhout who turned and fired a fairly tame effort at former Liverpool stopper Jones.

He nevertheless spilled it and the grateful Khalfan Mubarak gleefully swept into the roof of the net.

But the one moment of note arrived courtesy of new Nassr signing Musa, the man newly arrived from the Premier League.

The Nigerian, who scored twice for the Super Eagles in Russia, came off the bench to make his debut and had an almost instantaneous impact.

