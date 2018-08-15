– The Sun News
Ahmed Musa promises more for Al Nassr

15th August 2018

Ahmed Musa has promised to do more for new Saudi Arabian Al Nassr after he made a stunning goal-scoring debut against Al Jazira of UAE in an Arab Club Champions League clash.

The former Leicester City forward came off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 win.

REAL ALSO Dogara says National Assembly will commit itself more to repositioning sports

It was an individual goal, which saw him use his speed to go past the opposing defence before he fired home.

Al Nassr will host the return leg match in Riyadh on September 29 with the overall winners through to the second round.

“Just the beginning,” Ahmed Musa tweeted soon after the game, meaning he hopes to do a lot more for his new club to justify his big-money transfer.

His club has also praised the “outstanding” pace of their “Nigerian Eagle”.

