AHMED MUSA IBETO

Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP

— 1st August 2018

Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa and former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has resigned his appointment and decamped to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibeto, who is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, reportedly arrived Nigeria from Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, and submitted his letter of resignation at the Ministry of External Affairs.

READ ALSO: I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi

Ibeto who was deputy governor for eight years to former governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, decamped from PDP during the 2014/2015 general election for the ruling APC, after he lost the party primary to Governor Aliyu’s chief of staff, Umar Nasko.

Ibeto, while dumping PDP in 2014/2015 said “it is right, we have decided to defect from the PDP to APC for obvious reasons.”

He said: “You know what happened in the state, there was a primary conducted by my former party, which was not actually in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party. We made our position very clear, hoping that the national secretariat would do something about it, but nothing was done.

“We believe their is no justice and fair play in the party, therefore, its no longer the party we can belong to.”

Ibeto, who was welcomed to his home town in Ibeto in Magama local government area of the state by over 2,000 PDP supporters, where he had gone to obtain his PDP membership card from his ward, said “it is good to be back home in PDP.”

It was gathered that Ibeto on arrival at Ibeto, submitted letter of resignation of his membership from the ruling APC and picked that of the opposition PDP.

READ ALSO: APC defections: Power play in a broken family

A source close to the former deputy governor said he would soon declare his governorship ambition for 2019 general election in the state.

Ibeto, a one-time member of House of Representatives, representing Magama/Rijuau federal constituency, was a member of the PDP until the primary election of the party in November 2014, during which he lost the govrrnorship ticket to Umar Nasko, former chief of staff to ex governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

He resigned his membership of the PDP along with thousands of his supporters after complaining that he had been shortchanged by the then ruling party.

READ ALSO: Defection is healthy, especially when ruling party has failed – Bassey

Ibeto was the vehicle on which the incumbent APC governor rode to victory, leading his campaign to all the 274 wards in the state. He was, last year, appointed an Ambassador and posted to South Africa by President Muhammed Buhari.

