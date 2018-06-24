The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2018 - Ahmed Musa: A man on a mission
24th June 2018 - Maradona demands access to Messi, others
24th June 2018 - Eagles back in Essentuki as focus returns to Argentina
24th June 2018 - Dalung tips team to qualify for Round of 16
24th June 2018 - Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike
24th June 2018 - Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo
24th June 2018 - June 12 Honour Secrets Exposed: Award to promote Kingibe – Balarabe Musa, former Kaduna governor
24th June 2018 - Ezeonwuka urges school children to develop interest in farming 
24th June 2018 - Why I dumped PDP for APC – Wogu, Ex-Labour Minister
24th June 2018 - Adebayo Adedeji and Africa’s ideology of development
Home / Sports / Sun Girl / Ahmed Musa: A man on a mission

Ahmed Musa: A man on a mission

— 24th June 2018

As the Super Eagles were about to file into their team bus to head to the Volgograd Arena on Friday, striker Ahmed Musa walked up to NFF President Amaju Pinnick and said: “President, please there is no need to look worried. We will make you proud.”

Pinnick responded: “You guys should just go out there and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. They love their Super Eagles.”

Hours later, and after a dour first half, Musa remembered his pledge and firmly took matters in his hands, scoring two goals and rocking the crossbar as Nigeria descended on the Icelanders with vigour.

It is on record that the last four goals scored by Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup were by Ahmed Musa. Before Friday, the last two were in the game against Argentina in Porto Alegre, Brazil in June 2014. Nigeria eventually lost the final group phase encounter 2-3 but still progressed to the knockout rounds.

A year ago, the pacy forward was in the doldrums at English Premiership club Leicester City. He opted to return to former club CSKA Moscow, and has regained his form there. It was fitting that it was in front of the Russians that Friday’s spectacle was enacted.

Since winning the 2011 Africa U20 Cup of Nations title with the Flying Eagles in South Africa, Musa has never looked back. He has featured for the U23 team as well before promotion to the senior team, for which he has scored a number of crucial goals in 50 appearances. He is also presently Nigeria’s highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, with Daniel Amokachi (2), Emmanuel Amuneke (2), Kalu Uche (2), Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory, 1), Samson Siasia (1), Finidi George (1), Mutiu Adepoju (1), Garba Lawal (1), Sunday Oliseh (1), Victor Ikpeba (1), Wilson Oruma (1), Tijjani Babangida (1), Julius Aghahowa (1), Yakubu Ayegbeni (1) and Osaze Odemwingie (1) all trailing behind him.

On Tuesday, two –time world champions Argentina, who have only a point from their first two matches and a deficit of three goals, and with early elimination from the World Cup staring them in the face, must confront a man they know so well: Ahmed Musa.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike

— 24th June 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Niger Delta remains the main area for oil production and development in Nigeria.   Wike stated this, weekend, during the launch of “Defiant Embers”, a documentary highlighting the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta, organized by the British High Commission in Nigeria at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt. The…

  • Fayose

    Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo

    — 24th June 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Successive administrations in Nigeria have come under severe attack for the alleged neglect and unfair treatment meted on the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. Chief Amaechi who turned 89 last week was a First Republic politician and about the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement. Lamenting the unfair…

  • June 12 Honour Secrets Exposed: Award to promote Kingibe – Balarabe Musa, former Kaduna governor

    — 24th June 2018

    • Reveals plans to replace Buhari with Kingibe to complete 8-year term of North • Says Kingibe is promoted by cabals in the presidency Ismail Omipidan Former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is a man who never shies away from controversies. As the All Progressives Congress (APC) is basking on the euphoria of giving…

  • Ezeonwuka urges school children to develop interest in farming 

    — 24th June 2018

    Zika Bobby In a bid to catch them young, a spiritual leader in Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) has urged pupils and students to take interest in farming. Addressing pupils and students from the primary and secondary schools at Government Technical School (GTC) Umuchu in Aguata local government area of Anambra State during…

  • Why I dumped PDP for APC – Wogu, Ex-Labour Minister

    — 24th June 2018

    … Says APC’ll sweep the polls in Abia in 2019 Okey Sampson, Aba Chief Emeka Wogu was the Minister of Labour and Productivity in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government. In this exclusive interview, Chief Wogu who is now a chieftain of the APC spoke on why he left his former party….

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share