BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Coach, Gernot Rohr has vowed to fortify the Super Eagles attack ahead of the October 3 World Cup qualifier against Zambia after the slim 1-0 win over Tanzania.

Rohr said his priority is to build a formidable team ,with emphasis on the conversion prowess of the strikers in front of goal.

The German who was still basking in the euphoria of the win stated that it is important for his team to convert chances created in a game.

“In qualifiers, you need to take advantage of your chances when you have them, as every single point counts. We have to focus on that aspect before the game against Zambia”.

” If there’s anything I wasn’t happy about, it was the numerous chances we failed to convert, it shows we still have work to do in terms of scoring goals, not much work since we are creating the chances.”

“Our conversion rate wasn’t the best considering the amount of chances we created against Tanzania, why you will want to credit their goalkeeper for being at his best, our forwards should have done better with the chances they had.

Nigeria is in the same African Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying group with Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.Only one of the teams will qualify for the World Cup after facing each other twice home and away.