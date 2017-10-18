The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Ahead presidential rerun: Top Kenyan election official resigns, flees
18th October 2017 - Actors Guild wants Gombe govt. to invest in youths through film
18th October 2017 - War with N’ Korea ‘dangerous, short-sighted’ – Hillary CLinton
18th October 2017 - Nurses call for inclusion in FG’s health policy formulations
18th October 2017 - World Bank lists Ogun among RAAMP beneficiaries
18th October 2017 - Oyo govt. to spend N5.6b on school infrastructure
18th October 2017 - There are no Muslim or Christian terrorists – Dalai Lama
18th October 2017 - China ready to ‘defeat’ Taiwan independence, says President Xi
18th October 2017 - Spanish PM asks Catalan leader to ‘act sensibly’ as deadline looms
18th October 2017 - Oil price rises towards $59 on tighter US market, Middle East tensions
Home / World News / Ahead presidential rerun: Top Kenyan election official resigns, flees

Ahead presidential rerun: Top Kenyan election official resigns, flees

— 18th October 2017

An election board commissioner has resigned and fled the country a week before a re-run of the presidential vote, citing political intimidation and saying the election would be a “mockery” of democracy.
The resignation of Roselyn Akombe, one of seven election board commissioners, is likely to be seized upon by the opposition to bolster its claim that the October 26 poll will not be fair.
The re-run was ordered by the Supreme Court on September 1 after it nullified the Aug. 8 re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, following a petition by opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Odinga withdrew from the repeat poll last week, saying the election board had not carried out reforms demanded by the opposition.
His move thrust the country, a key Western ally and also the richest economy in the region, deeper into political uncertainty.
The election board has said the poll will go ahead with seven candidates on the ballot, including Odinga.
Akombe, a member of the election board’s top panel, cited severe partisan political divisions among its eight members and the secretariat for her decision to leave.
“The commission has become a party to the current crisis. The commission is under siege,” she said in a statement issued from New York and dated Tuesday.
She told BBC radio she had fled from Kenya to New York after receiving numerous threats but did not identify who was threatening her.
The upcoming election would not be credible, she added.
“We need the commission to be courageous and speak out that this election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election.”
Kenyan law requires the repeat election to be held within 60 days of nullification of the original vote.
Odinga has called daily demonstrations to protest against the election body.
At least four people have been killed during protests following the court ruling.
Kenyatta has accused Odinga of pulling out of the race after sensing defeat and trying to cause chaos to force a power-sharing deal, something the opposition strongly denies.
No fewer than 1,200 people were killed in violence after a disputed presidential election in Dec. 2007. (NAN)

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Actors Guild wants Gombe govt. to invest in youths through film

— 18th October 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has called on the Gombe State Government to explore opportunities in the film industry in a bid to invest in its youths. National Vice President of the AGN, Northeast sub-region, Marshal Johnson, spoke during the first conference of the Northeast chapter held, in Gombe, on…

  • Nurses call for inclusion in FG’s health policy formulations

    — 18th October 2017

    The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called for its inclusion in the formulation of Federal Government’s health policies. The National President of NANNM, Mr. AbdulRauf Adeniji, made the call, on Wednesday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in an interview. He said that inclusion of nurses in policy formulations would give…

  • World Bank lists Ogun among RAAMP beneficiaries

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The World Bank has announced the admission of Ogun State into the development partners-sponsored Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), which is to run for the next five years. The RAAMP is a window of opportunity opened by the World Bank, the Africa Development Bank, the French Development Agency and…

  • Oyo govt. to spend N5.6b on school infrastructure

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that his administration had earmarked a sum of N5.6 billion to spend on school infrastructural development in the state. The governor stated this, on Tuesday evening, in Ibarapa area of the state, during commissioning of blocks of school classrooms, solar street light and…

  • Oil price rises towards $59 on tighter US market, Middle East tensions

    — 18th October 2017

    Oil prices rose, on Wednesday, lifted by a fall in US crude inventories and concerns that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supplies. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at 58.27 dollars at 0131 GMT, up 39 cents, or 0.7 per cent from their last close – and a third…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share