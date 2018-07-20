Ahead of 2018 CAA Championships: AFN calls 70 athletes, 11 officials to camp

NAN

With less than 13 days to the 2018 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Championships in Asaba, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has invited no fewer than 70 athletes and 11 officials to camp.

AFN’s Secretary Amechi Akawo, said the athletes were to resume in Okey Hotel Ltd along Kwale-Ozoro Road, Km 1, opposite Delta Line Park, Ozoro, Delta, immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 21st edition of the CAA, tagged “Asaba 2018” is scheduled for Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

READ ALSO Russia 2018 World Cup fallout: Ndidi, Moses, Mikel, Iwobi’s stock

Among the athletes who made the final list in the 100m women category are, Blessing Okagabare, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, while those for 200m include Blessing Okagbare, Praise Idamadudu and Rosemary Chukwuma.

The female quarter-milers are Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon-George, Emerald Egwim, while Abike Egbeniyi will be the only athlete representing the country in the 800m.

In the 100m Hurdles are Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Grace Ayemoba and Favour Efe, while 400m Hurdles will feature Glory Nathaniel and Rita Ossai with Fadekemi Olude set to compete in the 20km race walk.

Ese Brume, Precious Okoronkwo and Mercy Abire are listed for the long jump event, the Triple Jump will feature Blessing Ibrahim and Grace Anigbata.

For the field event, the trio of Nkechi Chime, Chinwe Okoro and Chioma Onyekwere will compete in the discus throw.

Queen Obisesan will compete in the Hammer Throw, while Kelechi Nwanaga is for the Javelin event.

In the 4x100m are Blessing Okagabare, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Rosemary Chukwuma, Blessing Ogundiran and Oluwatobiloba Amusan.

The 4x400m squad are Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon-George, Emerald Egwim, Praise Idamadudu, Folashade Abugan and Favour Ofili.

However, in the 100m men cat are Enoch Adegoke, Adeseye Ogunlewe and Ogho-Oghene Egwero, in the 200m are Divine Oduduru and Emmanuel Arowolo.

The male quarter-milers on the list are Chidi Okezie, Samson Nathaniel and Orukpe Eraiyokan, while Edosa Ibadin will be the only athlete for the 800m.

For the 110m Hurdles are Abejoye Oyeniyi, Bashiru Abdullahi and Martins Ogieriakh, while Rilwan Alonwonle will feature in the 400m Hurdles.

Gbenga Fatoyinbo and Kazeem Adeyemi will feature in the 20km Race Walk, while Mike Edwards will compete in the High Jump.

Benjamin Arinze and Shola Anota will compete in the Long Jump; the Triple Jumpers are Oluwatosin Oke and Olumide Olamigoke.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Isaac Odugbesan and Eke Kalu will feature in the Shot Put, while Steven Mozia, Ifeanyi Nwoye will feature in the Discus.

The duo of Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Ibrahim Baba are for the Hammer throw, while Adams Kure will feature in the Javelin with Peter Moreno going for the Decathlon.

Those for 4x100m are Divine Oduduru, Enoch Adegoke, Adeseye Ogunlewe, Ogho-Oghene Egwero and Emmanuel Arowolo.

For the 4x400m are Chidi Okezie, Samson Nathaniel, Orukpe Eraiyokan, Salihu Isah, Daniel Atinaya and Sikiru Adeyemi.

The invited officials are Deji Aliu, Akeem Oyewole, Godwin Ogogo, Bamidele Elegbede, Ayodele Sholaja, Kayode Yaya, Ken Onuguluchi, Shared Akinpelu, Daniel Etsebiminor, Babatunde How and Emily Osakwe.