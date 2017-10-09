Ahead Nov. 18 poll: IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra

From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership Nnamdi Kanu, has declared a sit-at-home in Anambra State, on November 18, and a total boycott of the governorship election in the state.

IPOB’s action was in apparent protest against the treatment meted out to its members by security operatives especially in the Operation PYTHON DANCE II in Abia State and other clampdown in the South East.

The group said that election boycott was the only legitimate tool left in the hands of the oppressed people to register their displeasure over alleged ongoing genocide in the South East, alleged arbitrary arrests, torture and reign of saboteurs in government houses across Biafraland.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that Biafrans in Anambra State must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote on November 18, 2017, saying that if they vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious.

It read in parts: “we want to bring to the notice of IPOB members in Biafraland particularly those in Anambra State that November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election is the day of destiny for all lovers of freedom. Every genuine Biafran desiring of freedom for Biafra from this Islamic bondage of Hausa Fulani caliphate called Nigeria, must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote. November 18, 2017 is a date with history”.

“If we Biafrans succeed in demonstrating before international observers that we are serious about our freedom by locking down Anambra State on that day, the world will be in no doubt that Biafra is unstoppable. Our destiny is firmly in our hands. We must teach corrupt Igbo politicians that money cannot buy IPOB because we are special breed untainted by the corrupt tendencies of Nigerian politics. Locking down Anambra State will pave the way for IPOB to announce a date for substantive referendum later next year with or without the approval of Nigeria”

“Events in Catalonia and Kurdistan has pointed the way forward for we Biafrans because it was clearly demonstrated by both nations that we can call for and conduct our referendum with or without the cooperation of Nigeria. Election boycott is the only legitimate tool left in the hands of we oppressed people to register our displeasure with the ongoing genocide in our land, arbitrary arrests, torture and reign of saboteurs in government houses across Biafraland. If we vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious”.

“The whole world is watching to see how serious we are towards the realisation of this great nation of Biafra. The successful boycott of the election come November 18 will prove to the entire world how determined we are towards having our own new nation where all men will be equal before the law”.

“For the sake of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted and presumably murdered by the Hausa-Fulani rulers of Nigeria and their co-conspirators in Igboland, especially Igbo governors and Ohaneze leadership, we must as a people boycott the elections. For the sake of the blood of our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters murdered in cold by security agents, we must boycott the elections. For the sake of our hope and collective aspiration as a people unfulfilled and down trodden in Nigeria, we must boycott this every other election in Nigeria”.

“The truth remains that corrupt Igbo politicians want to destroy IPOB by all means because they know we represent the people and will never take money from Abuja to compromise the struggle as they have all done. They were the people that begged Buratai to bring his Islamic army into our land to kill our brothers and sisters because they value the crumbs they are getting from Abuja over our well-being as a people”.

“We are therefore asking every Biafran and IPOB member who believe in the supremacy of the restoration of Biafra over deceitful game of Nigerian politics to sit-at-home and not venture outdoor on the 18th November 2017 no matter the amount of threat and intimidation from federal, State and government as well as security agents”.

“IPOB under the supreme command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is determine to show the world how serious we are towards the restoration of Biafra. Come the 18th of November November, the world will know that Biafrans cannot participate in a fraudulent election organised by those that came to our land, killed us and when we complained, they tagged us terrorists”.

“Biafrans must be aware international observers will be on ground that day from USA, EU, AU, Russia, UK, Israel and France. That is why compromised Efulefu governors, Ohaneze and other sponsored groups have been attacking IPOB and our noble leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. If we lock-down Anambra State in spite of their billion of Naira, Operation Python Dance II, blackmail from Ohaneze leadership, the killing of Biafrans at the home of our leader, then Biafra has come. Nigeria will have no choice than to negotiate terms of a referendum”.

“We must remain strong and resolute before our enemies as our leader taught us. He have come too far to allow propaganda and blackmail to derail us. As the blessed children of the Most High, it is our duty to let the world know that terrorists don’t vote” Powerful stated. ENDS