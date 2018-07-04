The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission
4th July 2018 - Happy 4th of July quotes, images and messages
4th July 2018 - Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina becomes first defender to score in his first 3 World Cup matches
4th July 2018 - Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose
4th July 2018 - Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS
4th July 2018 - Chelsea could land Yerry Mina in the deal to take Willian to Barcelona
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina: Prove a point to Barcelona? I don’t have to prove anything to anyone
4th July 2018 - 4th of July: The history of America’s independence day
4th July 2018 - 10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron
Home / Elections / National / Ahead July 14 poll: Uproar over presence of Fayemi’s ex-security details in Ekiti
EKITI

Ahead July 14 poll: Uproar over presence of Fayemi’s ex-security details in Ekiti

— 4th July 2018

The Town Hall Meeting organised by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room ahead of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State almost came to an abrupt end, on Tuesday, following revelations that two former security details attached to former Governor Kayode Fayemi were in the state heading some units of security men to help in conducting the poll.

The two men were Fayemi’s Aide-de-Camp, Adeyemi Ajayi and his Chief Security Officer, Hakeem Abiola.

They were in Ekiti State while Fayemi was in office from 2010 and 2014.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola, first raised the alarm before it was reinforced by Governor Ayodele Fayose who came to the event later.

Fayose, who said he arrived from a journey to join the discussion as requested by the Convener, Mr Clement Nwankwo of the Policy, Legal Advocacy Centre, noted that there was no way those security officers would not work to favour their former boss.

Fayose therefore demanded a clarification from the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State  Services.

The Director, DSS in Ekiti State, Mrs Promise Ihenacho, confirmed the presence of the former CSO, but added that he was not heading any security team but merely a member.

She explained further that her office requested for more personnel from other states regarding preparations for the poll.

Her explanations did not go down well with participants who asked why the agency could not go for another officer.

The Alliance for Democracy candidate in the poll, Mr Ben Agboola, also faulted the presence of the two men in the state.

The AD candidate said such actions by security agencies would compromise security arrangements.

Traditional rulers present at the event, including the Attah of Ayede-Ekiti, Oba Abdulmumuni Orisagbemi and the Chairman of the Ekiiti Council of Traditional Rulers, the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Wole Ademolaju,  frowned at the presence of the men in the state and called for their immediate withdrawal.

The monarchs opined that there was no way the said officers would not want to influence things in favour of their former boss.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr Bello Ahmed, said the police authorities would look into the issues raised.

Earlier, Nwankwo said his team was in Ekiti State during the 2014 governorship election, which he described as credible, free and fair and prayed that the coming one would be an improvement on that.

Speaking in the same vein, the Team Leader of the British Department for International Development, Mr Oliver Blake, said the DFID supported the 2014 poll that was credible and that it wanted a great improvement on this year’s poll.

The National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prince Adedeji Soyebi, said the commission would ensure that the coming poll becomes a model for future elections in the country.

He allayed the fears of candidates and their parties that the process could be manipulated or compromised.

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ganiyu Raji, said people should be mobilised to collect their permanent voter’s cards between this, on Wednesday and coming Sunday.

He said the cards would be taken to the wards for collection and that from next Monday, there would be no room to collect PVCs again.

Candidates of five political parties attended the event, while Fayemi was represented by his running mate, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission

— 4th July 2018

NAN The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has alerted residents of the state to the dangerous chemicals emitting from raging fire incident into the environment. Mr Yusuf Rigasa, the KEPA General Manager, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Kaduna. Rigasa said, “There is fire incident at a chemical dump location at No. 9 Rafi…

  • Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director

    — 4th July 2018

    NAN Dr Amos Ujulu, Director of Disease Control Department (DCD), Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), says the state has recorded 1,564 cases of cholera this year. Ujulu disclosed this during his presentation on the recent outbreak of cholera to the State Executive Council Meeting in Yola. He said that over 100 communities…

  • FAYOSE

    Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose

    — 4th July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has revealed that pressure was mounted on him by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and support Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state….

  • BUHARI

    Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS

    — 4th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. Justice Maurine Onyetenu gave  the order, on Wednesday,  based on the suit filed by two Nigerians, Kanmi Ajibola, a lawyer and Sulaiman Adeniyi, a rights activist. The duo…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari loves Nigeria more than self, Gov. Ganduje declares

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that President Muhammad Buhari represents the way forward for a prosperous Nigeria, insisting that the President has a greater love for Nigeria than he has for himself. He maintained that President Buhari embodies honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share