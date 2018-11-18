Barcelona have begun the season well as they sit atop the LaLiga table with 24 points from 12 games. However, they aren’t currently short of competition, with just 3 points separating second-placed Sevilla and sixth-placed Real Madrid.

As the season promises to remain intense, Barcelona could most certainly do with some reinforcements to keep them in good stead.

Now, as per reports from Goal.com, Barcelona’s superstar, Lionel Messi, has reportedly asked the club to pursue Liverpool sensation, Mohamed Salah in order to help them, not just in the league, but also in the UEFA Champions League.

The Egyptian winger set the Premier League ablaze last season with his performances for Liverpool, and Messi allegedly believes that his addition will give Barcelona the best possible chance of winning the Champions League this season.