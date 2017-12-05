Ahead convention: Ologbondiyan woos Kogi PDP delegates for votes

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

A seasoned journalist and former Special Adviser to the Senate president on media, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to vote for him as the national publicity Secretary of the party, saying he is the best for the job.

Ologbondiyan said this, on Tuesday, at the PDP secretariat, in Lokoja, while addressing party delegates to the forthcoming PDP national convention coming up, this Saturday, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said having worked as a journalist for over 25 years and served as a media aide to the Senate president and a loyal PDP member, he stands shoulder high than any other contestants and pleaded with the delegates to vote for him.

He said the PDP has learnt a great lesson having lost the 2015 presidential election and expressed hope the party is bouncing back stronger.

According to him, “The All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and is only dishing out lies and half truths to the masses saying the party is now neck deep into all the allegations leveled against the PDP that made them to win the 2015 presidential election.”

The state PDP chairman, Mr. Sam Uhuoto, who was represented by his Deputy, Sam Abenemi, urged the delegates to vote for Ologbondiyan saying he has made his mark in his chosen profession and has been tested and trusted.

Some delegates who spoke on the occasion also described Ologbondiyan as a man of high integrity who has the intellectual and oratorial capacity to be the spoke man of the party.