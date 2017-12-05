The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Ahead convention: Ologbondiyan woos Kogi PDP delegates for votes
5th December 2017 - Again, NAF jets destroy terrorists stronghold in Borno, many dead
5th December 2017 - Bauchi govt. to vaccinate 2,210 corps members against Meningitis
5th December 2017 - Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education
5th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity hits Borno, Yobe
5th December 2017 - Buhari due in Kano Wednesday
5th December 2017 - N1bn fraud: Court discharges ex-Zamfara Gov. Yarima
5th December 2017 - ASUU warns Gov. Bello, LASU VC over ‘clampdown’ on members
5th December 2017 - NYSC DG advises corps members on human trafficking, economic crime
5th December 2017 - Delta group assures of APC victory in 2019
Home / National / Ahead convention: Ologbondiyan woos Kogi PDP delegates for votes

Ahead convention: Ologbondiyan woos Kogi PDP delegates for votes

— 5th December 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

A seasoned journalist and former Special Adviser to the Senate president on media, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to vote for him as the national publicity Secretary of the party, saying he is the best for the job.

Ologbondiyan said this, on Tuesday, at the PDP secretariat, in Lokoja, while addressing  party delegates to the forthcoming   PDP national convention coming up, this Saturday, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said having worked as a journalist for over 25 years and served as a media aide to the Senate president and a loyal PDP member, he stands shoulder high than any other contestants and pleaded with the delegates to vote for him.

He said the PDP has learnt a great lesson having lost the 2015 presidential election and expressed hope the party is bouncing back stronger.

According to him, “The All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and is only dishing out lies and half truths to the masses saying the party is  now neck deep into  all the allegations leveled against the PDP that made them to win the 2015 presidential election.”

The state PDP chairman, Mr. Sam Uhuoto, who was represented by his Deputy, Sam Abenemi, urged the delegates to vote for Ologbondiyan saying he has made his mark in his chosen profession and has been tested and trusted.

Some delegates who spoke on the occasion also described Ologbondiyan as a man of high integrity who has the intellectual and oratorial capacity to be the spoke man of the party.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ahead convention: Ologbondiyan woos Kogi PDP delegates for votes

— 5th December 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja A seasoned journalist and former Special Adviser to the Senate president on media, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to vote for him as the national publicity Secretary of the party, saying he is the best for the job. Ologbondiyan said this, on Tuesday, at the PDP…

  • Again, NAF jets destroy terrorists stronghold in Borno, many dead

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets, engaged in the ongoing counter insurgency war in the north east, have destroyed yet another stronghold on the Boko Haram terrorists killing a good number of the terrorists. NAF Director in charge of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya,…

  • Bauchi govt. to vaccinate 2,210 corps members against Meningitis

    — 5th December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI No fewer than 2, 210 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members currently undergoing a 3-week orientation in Bauchi State are to be vaccinated against meningitis, by the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA). Chairman of the agency, Mr. Adamu Gamawa, disclosed this, on Tuesday, while briefing journalists in Bauchi. Gamawa said…

  • Bauchi govt. releases N1.42b counterpart fund for basic education

    — 5th December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI The Bauchi State Government has released the sum of over N1.042 billion as its 2016 counterpart fund for the execution of projects in basic education in the state. This was disclosed by the Director Planning, Research and statistics of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education ceremony on Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar…

  • Fuel scarcity hits Borno, Yobe

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)  has resurfaced in some towns in Borno State and neighbouring Yobe State. Long queues of vehicles were seen in many fuel stations  in Maiduguri, Borno State capital and Danaturu, the Yobe capital, on Tuesday afternoon. Residents of Maiduguri said they started experiencing scarcity of fuel…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share