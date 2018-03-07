The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - US provides $533m humanitarian aid for Nigeria, others
7th March 2018 - FUOYE students, transporters clash over fares hike
7th March 2018 - Kenya can’t account for $400 million of public fund
7th March 2018 - Top Brazil court denies ex-president Lula’s bid to avoid jail
7th March 2018 - Nigerian man emerges first black Senator in Italy
7th March 2018 - Trump administration sues California over pro-immigrant laws
7th March 2018 - Earthquake kills 18 in Papua New Guinea
7th March 2018 - Two brothers jailed after one entered Malaysia using passport belonging to the other
7th March 2018 - Polish leaders meet as Holocaust law strains ties with US
7th March 2018 - No winner in trade war, IMF’s Lagarde tells Trump
Home / National / US provides $533m humanitarian aid for Nigeria, others

US provides $533m humanitarian aid for Nigeria, others

— 7th March 2018

The United States government has announced about $533million in humanitarian assistance for Nigeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan, as well as countries in the Lake Chad region.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, announced this on Tuesday during a presentation at the George Mason University, Fairfax in Virginia, ahead of his ‘very important’ trip to Africa.

The government explained on its Nigerian embassy’s website that the fund is meant to support countries where millions of citizens are facing life-threatening food insecurity and malnutrition as a result of ongoing conflict or prolonged drought.

“As we support important security efforts, we must work to find long-term diplomatic solutions to conflicts that cause so much human suffering. Until we do, the United States, as the world’s largest provider of humanitarian assistance, will continue to stand with those most vulnerable,” Tillerson said.

“As a testament to that commitment, today I’m announcing $533 million in additional humanitarian assistance to fight famine and food insecurity and address other needs resulting from conflicts in Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Lake Chad Basin.

“The alarming levels of hunger in these areas are largely man-made, as conflicts erupt and people flee their homes. Under these conditions, people cannot produce crops and often lose access altogether to food, education, and healthcare.

“Many lose everything. And regrettably, Mother Nature can still be cruel, such as in the Horn of Africa, where a prolonged drought is contributing to grave food insecurity,” he added.

With this new funding from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. is providing emergency food and nutrition assistance to help vulnerable populations, including tens of thousands of tons of in-kind food aid.

The funding, according to the statement, also supports safe drinking water programmes, emergency healthcare, and hygiene programmes to treat and prevent the spread of disease, as well as the reunification of families separated by conflict.

A breakdown of the newly announced funds shows that about $184million is for affected populations from South Sudan, more than $110million for affected populations from Ethiopia, at least $110million for affected populations from Somalia, while more than $128million is for affected populations from Nigeria and countries in the Lake Chad region.

The United States, however, called on all parties to allow aid workers safe and unhindered access to help communities in need.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US provides $533m humanitarian aid for Nigeria, others

— 7th March 2018

The United States government has announced about $533million in humanitarian assistance for Nigeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan, as well as countries in the Lake Chad region. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, announced this on Tuesday during a presentation at the George Mason University, Fairfax in Virginia, ahead of his ‘very important’ trip to…

  • FUOYE students, transporters clash over fares hike

    — 7th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Tuesday, allegedly clashed the transporters in the town over alleged 100 percent sudden hike in the fares for conveying the students to the campus from the town. It was gathered that trouble started when angry students refused to yield to the new fares by…

  • Nigerian man emerges first black Senator in Italy

    — 7th March 2018

    NAN Tony Iwobi, an Italian of Nigerian origin, who is the chief immigration spokesman for the far-right League party, has been elected as the first black senator in the country. Iwobi, whose party has been accused of stirring up xenophobia in Italy, was elected in the industrial city of Brescia in northern Italy — a…

  • 2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  

    — 7th March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Like it happened in 2014, ahead of the 2015 governorship contest, the Ukwa-Ngwa people of Abia State are urging Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to seek a re-election.  Before the 2015 election, the people of Ukwa-Ngwa led by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and  Emma Adaelu among others, led a one million man march to…

  • How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  

    — 7th March 2018

     Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Eseme Eyibo is the Chairman of the newly inaugurated board of Cross River Basin Development Authority. A former spokesman of the House of Representatives, Eyibo in this interview spoke on his new assignment, vowing to turn the agency around.  As chairman of Cross River Basin Development Authority and one who has been involved…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share