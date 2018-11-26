Christy Blessing

As the 2019 elections draws closer, Nigerians has been advised to desist from hate speeches in any form or manner that could jeopardise the democratic process.

The statement was made by the wife of the General Overseer of Victorious Army Ministries International, Pastor (Mrs.) Blessing Agboli.

She spoke, in Lagos, with news men ahead of the Bethel Victory Convention of the church slated d from November 27 to December 2 with theme: ‘Fulfilling Your Glorious Destiny’.

According to her, hate speeches is bad for the growth of the nation and she implored politicians to campaign on the agenda to move the nation forward instead of causing chaos among their political parties and their opponents.

“There are certain things you read on the internet that could make you sue somebody.

“It is wrong for you to wake up and call your president a dead man while he is alive and have children”.

She stressed that, “Ghana has many issues but hardly heard outside because Ghanaians want to protect their government.

“You cannot kill what you are trying to build, you rather protect your country positively”, she said.

Talking about the theme of the conference, she said that Nigerians are people with glorious destiny, adding that the most important intelligent people on the phase of the earth are Nigerians.

“The problem Nigeria has today is the opportunity to let our own people function because someone has hijacked the country, disallowing those who have the expertise to move the country forward”.

Ministering at the event are: Apostle Joshua Talena, Apostle Tim Gbash, Apostle Paul Odola and Apostle Ryan Lestrange.

Ministering in songs are Tim Godfrey, Praise Machine, Tope Alabi, Laolu Gbenjo, Woli Agba, Kelvin Sapp.