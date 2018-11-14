Tony Ogaga

As the countdown to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum, PDP Ghana Chapter has endorsed the Atiku/Obi ticket and called on Nigerians to vote out President Mohammadu Buhari in order to save the country from total collapse.

During a world press conference held at the Ghana International Press Center, Thursday, November 8, Hon. Oscar Ugoh, Chairman, PDP Ghana Chapter stated that the Atiku/ Obi ticket represents the most credible ticket that can restore the dignity and well being of Nigerians.

He said: “Nigerians should not to make the mistake of voting PMB again. The only thing he has delivered to Nigerians since he came to office is hunger and starvation. I wonder why a president who won election on the basis of fighting corruption and improving the economy has brought famine, clannishness, nepotism and corruption into the system.

He has shown himself to be the most ineffective president ever in the history of our beloved country. We must vote him out in order to save our beloved country from total collapse.”

Speaking, Comrade Barry Ndu, PDP Ghana Chapter Publicity Secretary stated that the slogan ‘Buhari Must Go’ should be on the lips of every Nigerian. He urged voters to come out enmasse and exercise their constitutional rights.

He also admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to desist from being used as a tool to thwarth the popular will of Nigerians and described PMB’s fight against corruption as selective because it targeted only members of the opposition.

Also speaking, Chief Oyeyemi Fatuyi, PDP Ghana Chapter VP noted that Nigerians are tired of the lopsided appointment of the PMB administration and promised that its executive would do everything possible to mobilise its members to return home and vote during the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Victor Nwaneri, a chieftain and former chairman of APGA, Ghana, officially joined PDP and expressed his determination to mobilise members of APGA worldwide to endorse the Atiku/Obi ticket.