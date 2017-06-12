Aguleri-Umueri crisis: Monarchs, ASATU move to broker peace

From: Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Following the recent clash between neighbouring Aguleri and Umueri communities in Anambra East council area of Anambra State over a piece of land, six traditional rulers from the area have met to broker peace.

The monarchs met, on Monday, at its council headquarters in Otuocha to proffer solutions in the looming inter-communal war between the two communities.

The peace meeting, Daily Sun gathered, was convened by Igwe Christopher Nwabunwanne and Igwe (Sir) Benneth Izuchukwu Emeka, who are the traditional rulers of Aguleri and Umueri to nip the matter in the bud.

This was even as the National President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief Alex Onukwue, has vowed to do everything within his powers to ensure that lasting peace is restored to the two communities.

Last Friday, no fewer than 2 persons were injured and many properties destroyed during in a fresh clash which reportedly lasted for several hours.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Igwe Nwabunwanne said that contrary to reports in the media, the clash was between two families in the communities. He said that the monarchs had waded in to forestall a widespread crisis in the areas.

On his part, Igwe Emeka pointed out that “This crisis could have escalated if it were to be before. But now, we were able to appeal to our people to sheathe their swords so there can be round-table discussion on the matter.”

“At this meeting, we agreed to use town criers to pass strong message to both Aguleri and Umueri that everybody in these areas should calm down; that the Igwes and the Presidents-General are handling the matter” he added.

National President of ASATU, Chief Alex Onukwue, pointed out that it was one of his duties to see that all the communities in Anambra State are living in peace; hence, their effort to resolve the dispute.

Traditional rulers who attended the peace parley were: Igwe Victor Ntoka (Nsugbe), Igwe George Ekwealor (Umuoba-Anam), Igwe Peter Ikegbunam (Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri), and Igwe Alex Edozieuno (Nkpunanando Aguleri-Otu).