Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been filmed smoking shisha with Argentinian model Lola Magnin.

The video was shared on Magnin’s Instagram account just hours after City’s disappointing 1-1 draw with recently promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The young model captioned the video “It’s steam”, as Aguero inhales from the pipe and blows it onto the camera lens.

The 30-year-old, who lives alone, has previously denied suggestions that he is romantically involved with Magnin.

Agüero has already been heavily praised by manager Pep Guardiola after scoring five goals in his side’s opening three games, but the controversial footage could force Pep to warn the forward about maintaining his reputation.