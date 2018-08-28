– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Aguero filmed smoking shisha
28th August 2018 - Buhari’s loyalists attack Ekweremadu’s aide for misrepresenting VON DG
28th August 2018 - Keke, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi’s policies
28th August 2018 - Okorocha warns LG chairmen against living outside council headquarters
28th August 2018 - Biafra agitators raise the alarm over Operation Python Dance 3
28th August 2018 - Abramovich splashes £500m on Stamford Bridge
28th August 2018 - RB Leipzig reiterates Ademola Lookman interest
28th August 2018 - Oyo SWAN names Ajimobi Grand Patron
28th August 2018 - Fury insists on Wilder fight
28th August 2018 - Halep dumped out of US Open
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Aguero filmed smoking shisha
Aguero

Aguero filmed smoking shisha

— 28th August 2018

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been filmed smoking shisha with Argentinian model Lola Magnin.

The video was shared on Magnin’s Instagram account just hours after City’s disappointing 1-1 draw with recently promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The young model captioned the video “It’s steam”, as Aguero inhales from the pipe and blows it onto the camera lens.

READ ALSO D’Tigress can shock the world -Kida

The 30-year-old, who lives alone, has previously denied suggestions that he is romantically involved with Magnin.

Agüero has already been heavily praised by manager Pep Guardiola after scoring five goals in his side’s opening three games, but the controversial footage could force Pep to warn the forward about maintaining his reputation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSITA

Buhari’s loyalists attack Ekweremadu’s aide for misrepresenting VON DG

— 28th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Enugu State, yesterday scolded the media aide to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Luke Mgbo for misrepresenting the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu. Okechukwu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and ardent supporter of President Buhari recently announced his…

  • Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

    Keke, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi’s policies

    — 28th August 2018

    • Enugu marks 27th anniversary Operators of tricycles (Keke) and taxis in Enugu State have hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s people-oriented programmes and friendly policies that have made it possible for them to operate favourably in the state. The transport operators said the governor has, through his magnanimity  and commitment to the wellbeing of…

  • LG chairmen

    Okorocha warns LG chairmen against living outside council headquarters

    — 28th August 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri  Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has instructed the newly-elected local government chairmen to live at the council headquarters, warning that it would be an impeachable offence not to live at their council headquarters. He gave the directives yesterday after the swearing-in of the newly-elected 27 local government council chairmen. The chairmen who were…

  • agitators

    Biafra agitators raise the alarm over Operation Python Dance 3

    — 28th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja • Brand it plot to kidnap, kill members • Beg UN, US, others to intervene Some Biafra agitators have raised the alarm over alleged plans by the military to commence Operation Python Dance 3 in five states of the South East. In a statement signed by the spokesman of Biafra United Nations…

  • ABDULSALAMI

    2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Gen. Abdulsalami

    — 28th August 2018

    Abdulsalami noted that the genesis of Africa’s political problems was “the action of its sit-tight leaders, who amend the constitution to perpetuate themselves Godwin Tsa, Abuja Former military head of state, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd), has revealed the process that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari after the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share