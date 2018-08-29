Sergio Aguero won’t face any action from Manchester City after a video of the club’s record goalscorer smoking a shisha pipe emerged on social media.

Footage of Aguero inhaling from a tube and blowing smoke into the camera lens alongside 18-year-old Argentine model Lola Magnin was posted on her Instagram account on Sunday.

However, City sources insist that Aguero, who played in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves at Molineux, has done nothing wrong and have no reason to speak to the 30-year-old striker about the incident.

Shisha is a water pipe in which flavoured tobacco is roasted with charcoal. The tobacco smoke passes through a water chamber and is inhaled deeply and slowly. The flavoured tobacco smells sweet, making it an enjoyable and relaxing experience, according to enthusiasts.

Despite the smoke passing through water, all the risks of smoking a regular cigarette are present – including respiratory and heart diseases, as well as cancer.

During an hour-long Shisha smoking session, it has been estimated the smoke inhaled is the equivalent of between 100 and 200 cigarettes.

Aguero has scored a total of five goals in four games for Pep Guardiola’s side already this season.