Agriculture, real sector to get CBN, banks’ CRR lending at 9%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and commercial banks are to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single interest rate of 9 per cent. This was one of the the outcomes of the Bankers' Committee meeting held Thursday, in Lagos as announced by the trio of Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, the CBN Director of Banking Supervision, Mr Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank and Mrs Yemisi Edun, the Executive Director, Finance, at First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

According to Abdullahi, the loans will only be available for job creation and expansion plans. His words: "The idea is to have job-creating activities in the economy and also to bring interest rates down within the economy. Although agriculture and manufacturing are the initial sectors that are being considered, a bank can apply if there is a job-creating sector where it is operating in which may be considered. The whole idea is to bring down interest rates, and create jobs.

"For CRR refund, that is part of the idea. At the moment, banks funds are held under CRR and they are not being used. The idea came up that we can refund the CRR to a bank that has engaged in lending for a new project or for the expansion of an existing one in the agricultural or manufacturing sector as a way of utilising the CRR. Anytime a bank lends to manufacturing or agricultural business at a rate that the CBN has prescribed, it will have its CRR refunded to it, up to the amount that it has lent."