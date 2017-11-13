Agric seminar holds in Ibadan Wednesday

A two-day seminar entitled Emerging Opportunities in Agriculture will hold from Tuesday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

With the theme, that our cup may run over, the seminar is organized by Yai Agricultural Concepts in collaboration withTF Associates. Venue is the NTA Studios, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi, is the Special Guest of Honour, while Dr. Olusegun Makanjuola, Gen Secretary, Poultry Association of Nigeria (South West), Mr. Seye Oyeleye, Acting Director –General, DAWN Commission and Dr Theophilus Ndubuakwu,Gen Sec, Academic Staff Union of Research Institution (ASURI) are the facilitators for the seminar that would also feature livestock farming, Crop farming, Food Processing, Finance and Insurance, Agric Imports, Research, Product demonstration and exhibitions.