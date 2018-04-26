The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Agric programme creates 299,615 jobs in 7 states
26th April 2018 - 500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas
26th April 2018 - Iran’s Khamenei urges Muslim nations to unite against US
26th April 2018 - Aging helps most women feel less stressed: study
26th April 2018 - Culture is internally too intricate
26th April 2018 - French PM warns of ‘turbulence’ if striking Air France staff reject pay offer
26th April 2018 - Man dies in mid-bow while praying in mosque
26th April 2018 - Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions
26th April 2018 - ‘Lazy’ hoodlums attacked me
26th April 2018 - Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time
Home / Business / Agric programme creates 299,615 jobs in 7 states
AfDB

Agric programme creates 299,615 jobs in 7 states

— 26th April 2018

…Generates N36.22bn income

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-1 (ATASP-1) interventions in the commodity value chains of rice, sorghum and cassava have generated N36.22 billion income for those involved in the benefitting communities.

Aside creating 299,615 jobs, the programme has also trained 32,366 farmers, agro-processors, fabricators and other entrepreneurs including women and youths across the four staple crop processing zones in seven states; Adani-Omor (Enugu-Anambra), Bida-Baddegi (Niger) Kano-Jigawa and Kebbi-Sokoto.

These were highlights of the Mid Term Review report presented to stakeholders in Abuja, yesterday.

National Coordinator of ATASP-1, Haruna Akwashiki disclosed that the next phase of the programme would focus on development of rural infrastructure, youth training and empowerment, agro-processing training on entrepreneurship as well as provision of simple post-harvest equipment.  He added that attention will also shift to group development and provision of basic inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals and so on.

Akwashiki expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for establishing a Project Coordinating Unit (PCU) for donor funded programmes, and expressed the hope that the review will consolidate ATASP-1’s achievements and strengthen AfDB’s commitment.

Daily Sun gathered that the programme is focusing more on youths and women, empowering them in the various areas of agricultural enterprises and entrepreneurship in line with the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) 2016-2020, and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Federal Government.

According to the report, “Through its intervention, the programme is helping to reduce youth restiveness in the south east and insecurity in the north.

“The programme is also assisting in the reduction of farmers-herdsmen clashes by generating alternative animal feeds from bi-products of crops such as sorghum and rice stalks, cassava peels, among others for cattle and other animals.”

The specific objective of the project is to, from 2015-2019, identify and promote science-based solutions for rice, sorghum and cassava value chains through technology production and distribution of quality seeds and planting materials.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AfDB

Agric programme creates 299,615 jobs in 7 states

— 26th April 2018

…Generates N36.22bn income Magnus Eze, Abuja The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-1 (ATASP-1) interventions in the commodity value chains of rice, sorghum and cassava have generated N36.22 billion income for those involved in the benefitting communities. Aside creating 299,615 jobs, the programme has also trained 32,366 farmers, agro-processors, fabricators and…

  • Bank

    500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas

    — 26th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working with the Bankers’ Committee to establish 500,000 agent banks in parts of the country, especially in places with high rate of financial exclusion like the north east and northwest. Director, Banking and Payments System Department, CBN, Dipo Fatokun, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday,…

  • Envoy hails Nigerians in China

    — 26th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

  • Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share