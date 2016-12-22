The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd December 2016 - Across Nigeria, bleak Christmas looms
22nd December 2016 - Agric : FG plans nuclear plant
22nd December 2016 - Rising anti-microbial resistance, dangerous, experts warn
22nd December 2016 - Inside Abeokuta pork market
22nd December 2016 - Day Odu’a honoured ex-govs Jemibewon, Ikpeme, Balogun
22nd December 2016 - Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas
22nd December 2016 - Imolites showcase ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ in Lagos
22nd December 2016 - Ekimogun Day: Celebration of Ondo founding fathers
22nd December 2016 - TALK BACK : Scam in power sector
22nd December 2016 - Atiku and the rightsizing of public intellectuals
Home / Columns / Agric : FG plans nuclear plant

Agric : FG plans nuclear plant

— 22nd December 2016

The Federal Government said it would embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

Onu said that nuclear energy would bridge the energy gap needed to enhance agriculture, advance health, improve education and boost manufacturing in the country.

He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to actualise its dream of application of nuclear energy.

He said that the reason the country chose the Russian state nuclear corporation was because of its essential experience in nuclear technology.

According to the minister, Rosatom will prepare the agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.

Onu said that the country would in turn prepare an agreement on the development of the project which would determine further steps on the construction of the nuclear power plant.

“Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.

“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.

“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing,“ he said.

He said that the envisaged project would be a success because the plant would be fed from the uranium deposit in the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIWA : N10bn Baro, Lokoja, Ogoja ports ready in 2017

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said works on the N10 billion inland ports under construction in Baro, Lokoja and Ogoja would be completed in 2017.

The Managing Director of NIWA, Mr Boss Mustapha, said in Lokoja yesterday that works on the ports at Baro, Lokoja and Ogoja had reached 98 per cent, 57 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.

He put the contract sums of the ports at Baro, N3.5 billion; Lokoja, N4.1 billion, and Ogoja, N2.7 billion.

He said that all the ports would be completed in the 2017 fiscal years, adding that the they would be provided with other auxiliary facilities.

The NIWA managing director also said that the augury port in Imo had reached 70 per cent completion stage while the Onitsha port had been completed and was ready for use.

According to him, NIWA has received a certificate of compliance from the regulator, saying that the process of concessioning the port to a private operator would commence soon.

When completed,  the port will service the entire market in the South East while 10 other jetties are also being constructed across the country.

Mustapha expressed the hope that the ongoing process to amend the law establishing the organisation by the National Assembly would enable it to resolve problems of overlapping of responsibilities and other conflicts within the maritime sector.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs

— 22nd December 2016

By Bimbola Oyesola Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession. Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), yesterday, in Lagos, said besides the job loss, many companies in the sector had folded up, while several shipping companies had relocated to other countries…

  • Manufacturers frown at base oil importation

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Charles Nwaoguji Local manufacturers of base oil in Nigeria have expressed worries over the indiscriminate issuance of licenses by NAFDAC to anyone willing to pay. According to the Executive Secretary of Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN), Emeka Obidike noted these licenses are issued not minding if such person (s) are having the facilities…

  • Tax waiver: FIRS gives December 31 deadline to NASME

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the tax penalty and interest waiver period to December 31, 2016, for members of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME). In a statement issued after the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on Tax and Regulatory Policy Framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises…

  • Startimes launches DTT platform in Daura

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Rita Okoye Startimes has launched its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform in Daura, Katsine State. The unveiling of the DTT decoder was remarkable to the people of the North as NTA Startimes network extended its reach to the historical centre of heritage in Daura. Speaking on the development, the representative of Director General of NTA, Mr….

  • Driver kills 12 children on Maulud procession

    — 22nd December 2016

    Mob sets suspect, car ablaze From Ali Abare, Gombe A pickup van on Tuesday ran into an Islamic procession in Malam Sidi, headquarters of Kwami Local Government area of Gombe State, killing 12 children and injuring 19 others. A mob intercepted the fleeing driver and set him ablaze . The 12 children were part of…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351