The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Agony of mother searching for her child
8th November 2017 - New dawn at Atani Campus of Oko Poly
8th November 2017 - Bishop Nwokolo inaugurates Omagba Archdeaconry, ordains new priest  
8th November 2017 - FCT on edge over chieftaincy squabbles
8th November 2017 - Iwuanyawu’s 75th birthday reunites Imo political foes  
8th November 2017 - State House Clinic:  A health centre in need of surgery 
8th November 2017 - Day of joy for physically challenged in Abuja
8th November 2017 - How the low and mighty honoured popular cleric in Abuja
8th November 2017 - Abuja agog for women accountants
8th November 2017 - Accord concondiale: The continuous search for Nigeria’s elusive unity (15)
Home / oriental news / Agony of mother searching for her child

Agony of mother searching for her child

— 8th November 2017

I want to see my son again before I die, Mama Nwakama

By Uzoma Nwankwo

        One wish is on the lips of a distraught mother, Mrs. Bridget Nwakanma, 75. That is to see her son, Nwakama Kelechi Kenneth again.  The lad who was alleged to be a member of the now proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba, Abia State, was believed to be among the youths that were declared missing when some security operatives allegedly swooped on them at a spot near National High School along Port Harcourt Road, Aba, on February 9, 2016, where they were holding a private meeting.

Nearly two years after, Kelechi has neither returned nor anyone heard from him. News of his disappearance has so far been hidden from his aged mother who is both diabetic and hypertensive until recently.

Kelechi’s elder brother, Onyemaechi, said the disappearance of his sibling has been a devastating blow on the family, as it has caused his ailing mother sleepless nights.

“Each time she remembers Kelechi, she is always pensive as she rues his absence. He is one of her favourite children. It got to a point where we could no longer hide the fact that we have not seen our brother for quite a while from her. This is because she feels him all the time. Anytime anyone who knows Kelechi comes around to see her, she would be asking a series of questions: “Have you seen Kelechi lately? When was the last time you saw him?’ It is always questions and questions. This is one terrible moment we always try to avoid. But it keeps coming.”

Onyemaechi said although he had no idea of his brother’s whereabouts, he was upbeat he was still alive. But he said what baffled him was the fact that he had remained silent. He said he was confident that no one in the family offended him, admitting that he was an active member of IPOB.

“Since he had not come home, I wish he should be getting the feeling that all of us, especially our aged mother, is eager to see him again. Even if he can’t write us, he ought to have called to say, ‘I’m alive and well; I’m in so, so place.’ At least, we can secretly go to wherever he is and see him in case he was fatally wounded and receiving treatment somewhere.”

He recalled that some of his brother’s friends in IPOB had admitted that they were attacked on that fateful day they were holding their meeting, but could not say if he was killed or wounded. But they said they saw him in the heat of the pandemonium as everyone was running for his dear life,” he stated.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Paradise Papers: FG to investigate Nigerian users of offshore tax havens

— 7th November 2017

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said that the government would investigate high net-worth individuals and companies who frequently used offshore tax havens. Adeosun said this in an interactive session with the media on Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions on the use of offshore jurisdictions with favourable tax laws. She…

  • Breakdown of 2018 Budget Estimates

    — 7th November 2017

      Budget size: N8.612 trillion (16 % higher than 2017 estimates) Assumptions, projections ================== • Benchmark crude oil price-US$45 per barrel • Oil production estimate – 2.3 million barrels per day • Exchange rate – N305/US$ for 2018 • Real GDP growth of 3.5 per cent • Inflation Rate of 12.4 per cent Expenditure Estimates…

  • Plateau reverses ‘No work, no pay’ policy, pays worker arrears

    — 7th November 2017

    The Plateau Government on Tuesday commenced payment of workers in 17 councils of the state who suffered the no-work-no-pay policy of former Governor Jonah Jang. Jang had  in 2014, refused to pay workers four months’ salaries when they went on strike in protest over non-implementation of payment of their minimum wage during the period. Mr…

  • Trump: North Korea must ‘come to the table’ for talks

    — 7th November 2017

    North Korea must “make a deal” on abandoning its nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump said, taking his most conciliatory tone yet with Pyongyang after months of inflammatory threats.    While Trump’s comments on Tuesday from Seoul, South Korea, appeared to be the first offer by the US president for Pyongyang’s leadership to sit down…

  • Dogara advocates improved synergy between executive, legislature

    — 7th November 2017

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has called for improved synergy between the legislature and the executive to ensure speedy passage of the 2018 Appropriation bill. Dogara made the call during the president’s presentation of the 2018 budget proposal before the joint session of the two chambers on Tuesday in Abuja….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share