The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Agony in Ebonyi village as violent wind hits 72 villages in Edda clan
18th April 2018 - How to end farmers/herders clashes with ADR — Ben Odoh, CEO, Negotiation PowerHouse
18th April 2018 - Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house
18th April 2018 - Fear grips Owerri residents as rainy season begins
18th April 2018 - Again, Umuleri raises the alarm, calls on Obiano, police to act fast
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium
18th April 2018 - Anti-corruption war: EFCC chair woos Abuja residents
18th April 2018 - FCT communities where children disappear and parents keep mum
18th April 2018 - Vehicle owners lament ‘onslaught’ of mechanics, robbers
18th April 2018 - Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears
Home / oriental news / Agony in Ebonyi village as violent wind hits 72 villages in Edda clan
Ebonyi

Agony in Ebonyi village as violent wind hits 72 villages in Edda clan

— 18th April 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

On April 10 at about 9pm, a rainstorm accompanied by thunderstorm descended on 72 villages that make up Edda clan in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to residents, the violent forces literally held the inhabitants hostage and tore larger percentage of their valuables into shreds.

An eyewitness, Mr. Iheanacho Okam, listed some of the villages affected by the storm to include Ikelogo Ezi-Edda, Amoso Edda, Owutu Edda, Itim Edda, Ebe Unwana, Ekeeje, Nguzu, Etiti Edda and Ekoli Edda and so many others all in Edda community.

Aside from residential buildings and public facilities like schools, churches, and hospitals, economic trees, farmlands, electricity poles, and other valuables were damaged.

Daily Sun gathered that in the midst of the ensuing chaos and confusion, some residents sustained varying degrees of injuries.

When our correspondent visited the community, traces of the trails of the disasters were still visible. Some concrete electricity poles broken by the storm were lying by the roadsides.

An ancient tree said to be more than 40 years located in the village square of Nkelogo Ezi-Edda was shattered by the storm with its branches broken in pieces. Many palm trees and other important trees were broken in pieces.

Roof of many residential homes were pulled off and carried far away by the rampaging storm while many more were dissolved to their foundation.

One of such homes belonged to a 98-year-old woman from Nkelogo Ezi-Edda, Mrs Nwannadiya Agha, who cheated death by the whiskers when her thatched house collapsed following the downpour.

At Etiti Edda Technical Secondary School, Etiti Edda, about five buildings were affected. Sad enough, the damaged buildings were brand new facilities which were completed last year.

Relieving their ordeals, some of the residents lamented that life has become more difficult for them as their means of livelihood have been destroyed. They also lamented that their food stuffs, important documents, clothing, and other valuables were damaged by the rainstorm.

“Our house fell in the night of 10th April during a rainstorm. The wind blew off the zink away. It was a horrible experience for us. We slept in our neighbour’s house,” Ms Esther Nkama said.

Another victim, Mr. David Ufiem, from Nkelogo Ezi-Edda, narrated that they had gone to bed when the rainstorm started.

“The rain started with heavy windstorm. As at that time, we had gone to bed. We were aroused from sleep by the heavy rain immediately the breeze blew off our roof and flung it far away. The ceilings fell on us while we slept,”  he said.

The 45-year-old father of eight children narrated that in the midst of the confusion that followed the sudden commencement of the storm, some of his family members sustained injuries while they ran helter-skelter to take refuge in one of their neighbour’s houses.

“Some of us sustained mild injury. We were still there when the rain pulled down a portion of our house. The rainstorm destroyed many things in our house. Our foodstuffs, documents, soaked our cloths and mattresses and many others,” he said.

Another victim, Mr. Uche Paulinus Akuma, 56, disclosed that given the force with which the rainstorm started, he ran out naked in the midst of the confusion.

“The rain destroyed so many things in my house. The rain started around 8pm. We were about going to bed when it started. I was about changing my cloth when it started. In fact, I was caught in the midst of the whole thing and had to run out naked,” he said.

Mrs. Nwanne Adiyiagha, 98-year-old widow, said her survival was by the grace of God as her mud house collapsed as soon as the storm started.

“This God is wonderful. I was on my bed when it started. I felt rain drops. I wondered when my roof started leaking. With time, the raindrops intensified. Like play, the wind blew off my roof and carried it far away.

“I was still struggling to rise from the bed after the roof was blown away, when walls began falling down. They fell outward, if they had fallen inward, I wonder what would have been the story by now. Nobody was with me in the house. I was rescued by a neighbour.

“My children have all died, only my grandchildren are alive and none of them is living with me. I have no house currently,” she lamented.

A teacher at Etiti Edda Technical Secondary School, Etiti Edda, Mr Onu Kalu Omaka, while conducting newsmen around the school, lamented that many of the buildings damaged by the storm were newly built.

“Almost all parts of this community were affected. It was in the morning that we came to behold this ugly scene. While we were on our way in the morning, we saw many buildings that were ravaged by the rainstorm.

“When we entered this school, almost all the classrooms were destroyed except one. This workshop was completed by the contractor just last year. The three new buildings were affected by the rainstorm.

“Very soon, academic activities will resume. I don’t even know how we are going to handle this because the students will soon return to school. They don’t live here though.

“Five buildings that were affected, two are classrooms, one is science/technical workshop. The gateman’s office was destroyed; this one behind us is another of the buildings that were affected,” he further narrated.

Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mr. Eni Uduma Chima, a lawyer, said rainstorm devastated a lot of homes and other structures in nearly half of the council area.

“I got distress calls from my vice-chairman who is from Etiti autonomous community. And also from one of my councillors who represents Omo ward who called to tell me what happened.

“I saw things for myself the next day as I joined them to move round the communities affected. Even the billboards that were mounted, all of them were affected. The Afo Market in Owutu was affected too. Many residential homes in Amaato, Omo, Itim, Amoso, Etiti and many others were also devastated.

“Even the chairman’s lodge at the council headquarters was affected; part of the roofs of the buildings was pulled off. And as I speak, repair works are ongoing.

“What I have done was to inform the coordinators of the various development centres in the local government and they are compiling the list of the affected buildings and homes.

“I spoke with the Coordinator of Edda West Development Centre on that because his part of the local government was worse hit. We are keeping in touch and we will work with State Emergency Management Agency on how to do something to ameliorate the plight of the victims. We have invited them to come and see things for themselves.”

But efforts to get the reaction of chairman, State Emergency Management Agency, Pastor Kenneth Ozioma Eze, proved abortive as calls to his mobile phone were neither picked nor returned as at the time of filing this report.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia

Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

— 18th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.  The…

  • INEC

    INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs

    — 18th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make…

  • Buhari

    2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

    — 18th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and  rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019. A statement issued by the Director General of  the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,  said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of…

  • APC

    … Appointment not APC affair –Party

    — 18th April 2018

    •We’re not surprised –PDP, Yakasai •It’s hypocritical, says Odumakin Chinelo Obogo, with agency report The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the appointment of rights activist and lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation. The APC said it has nothing to do with…

  • NMA

    ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth –NMA

    — 18th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, told Nigeria the truth when he said the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will not take the country far. The NMA also said handling of the advice, which fizzled after it trended few days on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share