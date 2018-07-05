Agonies of people with cervical spondylosis

“My life has experienced terrible bodily damages all the past years but that of the neck pain was more disabling! At the age of 43 years, I began experiencing terrible pain in the back, which made it hard for me to lift my hands above head not to talk of carrying simple bag. I have worked all my years as a career civil servant with federal ministry of Defence, Abuja. At 27years I joined the ministry as a young energetic and vibrant young man. I hardly fall sick of any sort. At a time my wife would ask me “darling are you a superman that you hardly fall sick at all” my wife would go to hospital for one illness or another. Then came one day, on the morning of February 18, 2009 that I stooped to lace my shoe in my sitting room that I felt a twinge in my neck and that was that. Shortly after that I felt a sensation that ran along my right arm like a shock! That became the beginning of my problem. Helter/skater pain was all over my body. Sleeping became disturbed and chains of other problems were present with me. There was no hospital I was not taken to in Abuja. To crown it all, eventually I had difficulty in walking and became wheelchair-bound. As I am sending this mail to you, I am with adult pampers. I have read about

Overuse: Some occupations or hobbies involve repetitive movements or heavy lifting, such as construction work. This can put extra pressure on the spine, resulting in early wear and tear. Here are expressions of people going through the agony of cervical spondylosis.

Ligament stiffness: The tough cords that connect your spinal bones to each other can become even stiffer over time, which affects your neck movement and makes the neck feel tight.

Herniated discs: Spinal discs can develop cracks, which allows leakage of the internal cushioning material. This material can press on the spinal cord and nerves, resulting in symptoms such as arm numbness and pain that radiates down an arm. Injury: If you’ve had an injury to your neck, such as during a fall or car accident, this can accelerate the aging process.

Dehydrated spinal discs: Your spinal bones have discs between them, which are thick, pad-like cushions that absorb the shock of lifting, twisting, and other activities. The gel-like material inside these discs can dry out over time. This causes your bones (spinal vertebrae) to rub together more, which can be painful. This process can begin around age 40.

Cervical spondylosis is a common, age-related condition that affects the joints and discs in your cervical spine, which is in your neck. It’s also known as cervical osteoarthritis or neck arthritis. It develops from wear and tear of cartilage and bones. While it’s largely due to age, it can be caused by other factors as such as: Bone spur. These are overgrowths of bone that are the result of the body trying to grow extra bone to make the spine stronger. However, the extra bone can press on delicate areas of the spine, such as the spinal cord and nerves, resulting in pain.

you so much. I don’t doubt your expertise, only that you benefit those in the south so much. Each time you do one free promo for those with the same condition as mine, you always do it in Onitsha. Last week you did it in Owerri, which I read in the papers. We in the North are human beings and your brothers too. We suffer the same problem as they do. Please come to Abuja or Kaduna. We shall pay you for your expertise.”

Alhaji Dauda Musa, Kaduna

Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Clinic has been set up in Abuja at Phase 3, Kubwa.

“The doctors my children took me to said I have cervical spondylosis. This pain would creep into my left shoulder then run down my hand and fingers with abnormal sensation. It has for some months become a nuisance to my sleep I must take pills to sleep. Even at that I don’t have a blissful sleep. Once the pain flares up my little sleep is gone. No position of my hand gives me comfort; even when I sit or lie down. I am in early 50s and still active but being weighed down by this monster called cervical spondylosis.

How it came about I don’t know; all of a sudden I began to feel the pain running down my hand and there is no drug prescribed I have not taken but to no avail. I have resorted to using hot water bottle in the night on my neck. At least it gives some respite.

If I may request, could you please set up similar centre of yours in Aba. There are thousands of people suffering this particular ailment in Aba. Now I dare not use my left hand to carry anything even to carry my granddaughter.”

– Mrs. Theresa, Osisiomma, Abia State

Your request is considered. In due time (August), we shall set up Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain in Aba.

“I think I shall soon be mad. The way I feel in my head makes me think so. This pain they call something spondylosis will come to one side of my head, over my ear even to the area of my eye, causing me tears. Again, I feel similar pain in front of my neck and above my breast. I don’t understand this kind of pain in my neck.

How can somebody be having little pain in the neck and it spreads to everywhere in the body, God forbid! My eardrum is as if water is trapped in it and I exert more effort on one side of my jaw when chewing, when normally I am suppose to chew effortlessly. People say it could be stroke but the doctors say it is spondylosis. To get the problem arrested has remained difficult. I keep telling people to help me find solution.

Please, somebody gave me your number and said you can be of immense help to me. I live in Nnewi in Anambra State.”

– Mrs. Dorothy

Omega Physiotherapy & Back pain Care Clinic has been of immense help to many victims of back pain, especially neck pain. We offer non-surgical, non-invasive spinal decompression therapy using simple physiotherapy approach and adjuncts.

You can visit us for counseling.