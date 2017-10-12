The Sun News
Latest
12th October 2017 - Agitations: Igbo leaders demand new constitution
12th October 2017 - Agbese Stella 08117137195
12th October 2017 - Army launches Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River
12th October 2017 - Backward integration in cement saves Nigeria N240bn yearly
12th October 2017 - FirstBank’s payment card issuance hits 10m
12th October 2017 - Discos reduce metering gap to 2.2m
12th October 2017 - Jumia partners Air France KLM on value added service
12th October 2017 - Nigeria wins World Bank competition
12th October 2017 - …Embarks on electric vehicle project
12th October 2017 - NPDC targets equity production of 500,000 bpd by 2020
Home / Cover / National / Agitations: Igbo leaders demand new constitution

Agitations: Igbo leaders demand new constitution

— 12th October 2017

By Sunday Ani

Following fierce agitations by the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) for a referendum, to determine the fate of Igbo in Nigeria and the subsequent deployment of soldiers in the South East,  Igbo leaders are demanding a new Constitution for the country.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as several other Igbo groups have condemned the Federal Government’s use of force to stop IPOB’s agitation.

In an attempt to prevent any untoward development, the Igbo leaders of Thought (ILT) has also lent its voice to call for a restructured Nigeria, as the only solution to growing agitations across the country.

Rising from its meeting in Enugu on Monday, ILT has demanded an early convocation of a constituent assembly.

The constituent assembly, they said, would draft a new constitution for the country.

The group, which reiterated support for restructuring, said the new constitution would be anchored on true federalism and regional autonomy, affirmed through a referendum.

In an-eight-point communiqué signed by its chairman, Professor Ben Nwabueze, the ILT condemned invasion of the South East by the military, through Operation Python Dance II, as well as the humiliation, and attendant killings by the army.

The group also called for the immediate withdrawal of the operation and Crocodile Smile operations in the South West and South South.

Insisting that the greater problem facing Nigeria is the unresolved national question, the group added: “ILT stands with the Ibadan declaration of September 7, 2017, and insists on the power of the federal government being reduced far below what they were under the 1963 Constitution.

“ILT notes and warmly commends the communique by the South South, South East, South West and the Middle Belt coalition, at their Abuja meeting on Thursday October 5, 2017.

“ILT condemns the proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organisation because it is not under extant national and international laws.”

The group also called for a thorough investigation into allegations by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, for insubordination and by-passing the NNPC board in awarding contracts worht $26 billion.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Agitations: Igbo leaders demand new constitution

— 12th October 2017

By Sunday Ani Following fierce agitations by the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) for a referendum, to determine the fate of Igbo in Nigeria and the subsequent deployment of soldiers in the South East,  Igbo leaders are demanding a new Constitution for the country. The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as several…

  • Army launches Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River

    — 12th October 2017

    The Nigerian Army has launched the second phase of Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Adamu Abubakar, launched the operation, in Calabar, yesterday. Abubakar said the operation was meant to complement the ongoing `Operation Python Dance in the South-East. He said…

  • Backward integration in cement saves Nigeria N240bn yearly

    — 12th October 2017

    Local manufacture of cement has seen installed capacity increased from two million to 32 million metric tons since backward integration began in the sector in 2002. “Increased local capacity in the manufacture of cement has so far attracted $6 billion in investments” said Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Procurement Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, yesterday. Alade-Akinyemi spoke during a…

  • FirstBank’s payment card issuance hits 10m

    — 12th October 2017

    First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million cards to customers across the country. This makes FirstBank the second bank in Africa to achieve this feat. FirstBank has sustained its edge in payment card issuance with its Instant issuance/Instant activation technology,…

  • Discos reduce metering gap to 2.2m

    — 12th October 2017

    From Uche Usim and Nsisong Morgan, Abuja  Eleven electricity distribution companies on the platform of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) yesterday disclosed that they have reduced customers’ metering gap to 2.2 million from the  five million they inherited since the power sector was privatised in 2013. ANED’s Director of Advocacy and Research, Sunday…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share