Home / Cover / National / Agitations: 5 northern govs visit South East, South South

Agitations: 5 northern govs visit South East, South South

— 19th September 2017

From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A delegation from the Northern Governors Forum are on a pece shuttle to the South East and South South geo-political zones, to douse tension and promote peace and dialogue among all sections of the country.

The team is led by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shattima. 

Others in the team include Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

In a statement by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, on behalf of the other governors, the delegation will hold meetings with their counterparts in Rivers, Abia and Imo States. 

They met with Governors Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu of Rivers and Abia state, respectively, yesterday.

He also said apart from the visit to political leaderships in those states, the delegation is expected to meet with traditional and religious leaders. 

“The visit has the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“They will also confer with northerners resident in those states. Importantly, they will reassure their counterparts that all Nigerians are free to stay in all parts of the country, especially in the North…” and that the entire North stands with the people of South East in this period of heightened tension.

the statement reads.

