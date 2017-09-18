The Sun News
Agitation: Five northern govs to visit South-East, South-South

Agitation: Five northern govs to visit South-East, South-South

— 18th September 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A delegation from the Northern Governors Forum will pay a visit to the South East and South South geo-political zones of the country in efforts to douse tension and promote peace and dialogue among all sections of the country.

The team will be led by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shattima.

Others in the team include Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

According to a statement issued by spokesman to Sokoto State Governor, Malam Imam Imam, on behalf of the other governors, stated that the delegation would hold meetings with their counterparts in Rivers, Abia and Imo states.

The statement noted that, apart from the visit to political leaderships in those states, the delegation is expected to meet with traditional and religious leaders.

“They will also confer with Northerners resident in those states. Importantly, the delegation will reassure their counterparts in the South South and South East that all Nigerians are free to stay in all parts of the country, especially in the North, and that the entire North stands with the people of South East in this period of heightened tension. The visit has the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari.‎” the statement read.

