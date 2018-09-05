Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has joined in pouring tributes to the former NDDC late P. Z. Aginighan who died in a ghastly car crash last Saturday alongside his son and personal aide.

Dr. Cairo described the death of the former NDDC boss as very unfortunate and a huge loss to the Ijaw Nation, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

The Media Campaign Director to the Former House of Representatives member and Governorship Aspirant for next year’s election, Mr. Kenneth Udeh, in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja, said Dr. Cairo received the news of the demise of the former NDDC boss with rude shock and great sadness.

He further described Pastor P.Z. Aginighan as an honest man who was devoted to the vineyard of the Lord and public service.

According to the statement, “Dr. Cairo recalls that Pastor P.Z. Aginighan was a strong voice of the people and a distinguished leader whose love for public service knew no bounds”.

“In his words, The Ijaw Nation, Niger Delta and Indeed Nigeria at large has lost a great man whose unflinching dedication to public service and humanity was inestimable and worthy of emulation.

Dr. Cairo said: “Beyond politics, P.Z. Aginighan was more than a political associate, he has always been like a brother to me.

I have known him for over 12 years. I met him in 2006 and from then on I worked closely with him till 2007. He was a devoted Christian and a very upright man.

I fondly recall in 2006 I was introduced to him when I paid a visit to the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili , he was then an assistant Director at the NDDC before he rose to become the Executive Director of the establishment as a result of his hard work and commitment to duty.

Through his philanthropic nature, he touched so many lives and recorded landmark achievements while in public service.

His death is indeed a tragic one and he will be greatly missed by all.

My heartfelt condolence goes to his family, well-wishers, our party the All Progressive’s Congress and the good people of Delta state. May they find solace in God Almighty”

On behalf of my family, I condole with the family of the late Pastor P.Z. Aginighan, the Ijaw Nation, and the APC on the demise of the distinguished politician.”