Ben Dunno, Warri

A former acting Managing Director of NDDC and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta state, Pastor Power Aginighan, his son and his police orderly were yesterday reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident along the Warri-Patani-Port Harcourt highway.

National Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Dr. Alfred Mulade, who broke the news of his death to Sunday Sun in Warri, disclosed that all the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

He disclosed that the vehicle in which they were driving had a collision with a trailer and was crushed before it went up in flame, leaving the three occupants who had been trapped to be severely burnt.

Another of his aide, Dan Sagey who also confirmed the tragic death, said it was his son, Tami, who was driving when the car when the accident occurred at the Bayelsa end of the East West road.

He said the corpses and the vehicle were still at the scene of the accident at the time of this report, saying that the accident may have occurred last night.

The details of the cause of the accident was still hazy as at the of filing this report.

It would be recalled that Pastor Power Aginighan and the APC Exco members of the various Ijaw wards cutting across the Delta South and the three (3) Warri Council areas played host to the party Governorship aspirant, Prof. Pat Utomi, last Thursday at his Warri resident as part of the ongoing consultation visits to party stakeholders.