AGF seeks pensioners' inputs in national matters

AGF seeks pensioners’ inputs in national matters

— 28th September 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Accountant–General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has sought the inputs of pensioners in matters affecting the country, saying they possess rich experiences relevant to move the nation forward.
He made this known in Abuja yesterday while receiving members of the Association of Contributory Pensioners of Nigeria (ACPN).
He said: “Your Association is made up of seasoned experts and professionals in all aspects of our national life and as such it is a platform for advocacy not only for the members but for the entire nation. “You should have a say in all matters affecting the nation. Given your experiences and qualifications, you definitely have a role to play in deciding what happens in the nation.”
He pledged the support of the office of the AGF in meeting the genuine yearnings of the association by partnering with the members in areas of training and capacity development.
He said such a robust relationship would enable the retirees offer their experiences to mentoring and training the staff of the Treasury Office to improve on their competencies and efficiency on the job.
Idris commended them for championing the cause of the pensioners in the country and urged them not to relent but ensure to use all legitimate means to draw the attention of the government to the plight of pensioners.

