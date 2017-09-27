Agenda for youths and women in governance

By Victor Emejuiwe

The problem of inequality amongst youths and women in governance can be traced to the poor representation of these groups in leadership positions. This has created a large number of youth unemployment, poor representation of women and youth issues in policies and lack of gender and social inclusion in decision-making process. Neglecting gender-based issues has a linkage to casualties suffered by youths, people living with disability and women, especially the high incidence of maternal and child mortality.

The role of Women and youth has been restricted by political parties to be mere mobilizers and voters. As a result, there is a large resourceful population of youth and women.

During election, the youths play the role of political thugs, serving the interest of the ruling class. They are compensated with jobs at the motor parks to work either as bus conductors, taxi or keke Napep drivers, and transport union touts.

The vast majority of unemployed youths can be found at home as willing tools for political, ethnic and religious agitations. Women are organized into group and given stipends of salt, rice, wrappers and head ties in exchange of their votes.

The “not-too-young-to-run” bill initiative, was proposed to address some of the highlighted issues above; it sought for a constitutional provision to make youths run for elective positions. To support the effort made so far on the bill, there is the need for youths and women groups to begin to mobilise and take active participation in the electoral process. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total population of Nigeria is 193 million as at 2016 growth figures and the population growth by age from 18 years to 40 years is above 65 million.

In 2015, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recorded 75 million registered voters. Using these figures as a basis, if 65 million Nigerian youths come under an organized platform and vote for their interest during election, they could form the government of Nigeria and change the negative narrative faced by youths, women and the vulnerable group. To actualise this, the youths and women must be prepared to take active part in the electoral process. The process involves belonging to a political party, registering as voters, mobilising other youths and women groups for elections and voting for youthful contestants in different elective positions, including women and people living with disabilities.

A practical way to achieve the above might require forming youths and women-based political party with sound progressive and developmental ideology that is set out to address issues of social inequality amongst women, youths and the vulnerable group. The political party should create an agenda that will proffer solution to the myriads of problems in Nigeria.

It should have a manifesto that contains an agenda for income distribution, youths employment, sectoral growth, creativity and innovation, poverty eradication, economy and job creation, improving maternal and child mortality, industrialization, palliatives for the aged, technology, entertainment and sports, as well as improving the plights of the disabled and physically challenged. The agenda shall be structured in line with best global practices that can compete with developed economies in the world.

The youths and women group-based political party should fund itself from the collective contributions of its members and vote its members into various elective offices. They should avoid the mistake of the existing political parties. Apart from lack of clear ideology and internal party democracy, the mistake of the existing political parties includes method of funding. The existing political parties rely majorly on sponsorship from current or past public office holders and god-fathers, who end up dictating the tune of the government to their favor after election. This leads to the major suffering of the youths and women in Nigeria today.

The statistics of the youths population presented above shows that the youths can fund themselves with a token contribution of N200 each.

If this amount is contributed by 60million youths, it will translate to N12bn. When contributed every month, it will amount to N144bn. This contribution is enough to win election in every state; it is enough to set up party structures in the states. It will also cover cost of publicity, campaigns and rallies. Expertise by members of the party can be offered on a pro bono basis as a mark of solidarity.

The youths and women-based party must make use of their first eleven as representatives in all elective positions. The positions should reflect equal representation of women, youths, and people living with disability. Proven competence and reflection of federal character should form the basis for the selection of candidates for any of the elective posts. Above all, the structure for internal party democracy, accountability, transparency and discipline should be the hallmark of the party.

While we respectfully recognize the role our fathers and mothers, who currently occupy elective offices, have played in Nigeria, there is need for them to handover willingly to the youths and young women who are the leaders of tomorrow. This might be an impossible task to ask for, but it will become possible if the youths organize themselves and get it through the ballot boxes.

