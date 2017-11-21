The Sun News
21st November 2017 - Agbasi to fly Nigeria's flag at the Miss Universe in Las Vegas
Agbasi to fly Nigeria's flag at the Miss Universe in Las Vegas

Stephanie Agbasi, 22, a final year student of Law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, will fly the country’s flag at the 66th Miss Universe Competition scheduled to hold November 26 in Las Vegas, United States of America.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization; along with Miss World and Miss Earth, Miss Universe is one of the most important and publicised beauty pageants in the world.

Agbasi is the first runner-up of the just concluded The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) 2017, a position that qualified her to compete at the Miss Universe.

Agbasi and 85 other contestants are already in Las Vegas, and have walked with their national costumes and also had glam shots for the event while voting has officially started for the pageant.

According to Agbasi’s profile on the Miss Universe website, she has always been fond of volunteering with her church.

She loves spending time with family and visiting tourist centers around Nigeria.

Agbasi is also an advocate against gender-based violence in Nigeria and very passionate about women empowerment and the fight against gender-based violence.

She expressed the hope that if she wins, she would use the title of Miss Universe to empower women, boost their self-confidence and fight against sexual violence through seminars and campaigns.

Her hobbies include watching movies and playing basketball.

The current Miss Universe is Iris Mittenaere of France who was crowned on Jan.30, in Pasay, Philippines.

The Miss Universe Organisation empowers women to develop the confidence they need to achieve their personal best.

It said that a confident woman has the power to make real change, starting in her local community with the potential to reach a global audience.

“We encourage every woman to get out of her comfort zone, be herself, and continue to define what it means to be Confidently Beautiful.

“The contestants and titleholders that have gone through the Miss Universe system are able to cultivate their personal career goals, advocate for humanitarian issues and be a voice to affect positive change in the world.

“These women are forward thinking and motivated to not just talk about this change, but to initiate it.

“They have gone on to high-profile careers in government, business, finance, broadcasting, as well as film and television,’’ the organisation stated. (NAN)

