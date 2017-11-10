Agbani Darego, my mentor –Natasha Akpokona Oritselaju, beauty queen

Just back from Albania where she emerged Miss Bikini at Miss Globe World beauty pageant, Natasha Oritselaju, second runner-up, Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) 2017, and Miss Globe Nigeria 2017, has revealed that Agbani Darego is her mentor.

In a chat with TS Weekend a short while after she touched down on her trip from Albania, the dark-skinned beauty said: “Agbani Darego is my mentor, role model, whatever you want to call it. She is the only black woman to have won Miss World. I am really inspired by her. Today, she has carved a niche for herself. She is a brand; I believe in branding so much.”

What memories is she bringing back home with her? “I met a lot of people from across the world speaking different languages. I met beautiful and nice people. Albania is a beauty to behold; it is such a serene place to be. We were in camp for 11 days. It was like a dream; I still don’t believe I was there and won Miss Bikini. We went around the city, all of us; 56 beautiful girls and we were only four black girls. I am glad I made my country proud.”

Now that she is back home, what is the next thing for her? Her response: “I will be at the GTBank Fashion Week and then I will be working on my pet project. After that, whatever comes I will just go with the flow. I also have my eyes on Nollywood; a career might just be in the work. I like Genevieve Nnaji, would really love to act at some point. Genevieve is awesome. She has been there since like forever and she is still relevant; she is a strong brand.

“I am really grateful to BAIP and Mr. Opuene, the organiser of the event for this opportunity. BAIP has opened doors for me and they are empowering youths. Contesting was a mind-blowing experience and I am flattered that they considered me worthy to fly the Nigerian flag. I see myself excelling in whatever I do. I have lots of dreams. Happiness comes with success; I want to be happy and successful and I also want to impact lives.”

My show is comic relief –Elder O

On November 26, all roads will lead to Fountain Multi-Purpose Hall, Surulere, Lagos for the second edition of comedian, Elder O’s (Ugochukwu David) annual comedy show, Comic Relief with Elder O and Friends. Red Carpet starts 5pm while main show kicks off by 6pm.

In this chat, Elder O opens up on the journey so far.

What should comedy lovers expect this time around?

Comedy lovers should expect quality, original and decent jokes. Spontaneity will also be on display, and we are going to show them that comic relief has come to stay. We are parading an array of seasoned rib-crackers. They include Koffi, Owengee, Igos, Mc Shakara, Elenu, Senator, Funnybone, Mc Abbey, Josh2funny, Mc Shaggi, Mr Patrick, Edo Charles and Destalker among a host of others. Special guest appearances are Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie and Lolo1 of Wazobia FM. The performing comedians have been carefully selected to accommodate the big boys, the fast-rising guys and few upcoming ones.

Why did you tag the show Comic Relief with Elder O?

(Laughter) That is because of the hard times Nigerians are facing now. Just like we make use of comic relief in tragic movies so too I am making use of it for my show. The beauty is that the comic relief is coming at a point where nobody is ‘supposed’ to be smiling so we just have to find a way to smile through our problems and hope for a better tomorrow; that is what the show is all about.

Why the choice of Surulere as venue?

We all know that entertainment started from Surulere but all of a sudden, everybody started running to the island as if those in Surulere cannot afford to attend shows. Thank God during the first edition last year, we were able to break that jinx and it turned out the biggest comedy show on the mainland. We give God the glory. Now we are bringing back entertainment to Surulere where it all started. Don’t forget I’ve been handling a comedy show at O’jez Restaurant at the National Stadium for seven years now, so we have a firm fan base. The first edition was huge and we aim to go higher this year and give people value for their money.

This year, you branded your car for the event. Why?

I bought the car through the hustle by the grace of God, so at this point all hands must be on… I mean all tyres must be on deck (laughter). You know I always brand BRT buses for my events so I just decided to brand my car this time around so that I will join the BRT buses in advertising the show all around Lagos. Now I drive from Surulere to Ketu, stopping at every bus stop pretending as if I am making calls and watching people gather around the car to snap pictures.