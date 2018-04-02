For the second time in eight days, some residents of Lagos State had an hectic day on Monday going about freely as the Agbado/Oke-Odo area of the metropolis was shot down apparently for the visit to the community by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Governor Ambode, is expected to inaugurate 21 Lagos-Ogun boundary road networks built in Alimosho Local Government Area, of which Agbado Oke-Odo is a part.

Unconfirmed sources said the event was scheduled to commence at 12 noon, but security agents started putting up barricades as early as 8am, effectively preventing vehicular movements.

This led to traffic jam on the Ikola-Command Bridge, as distraught road users struggled to make sense of the roads closure.

The roads leading to Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA from Ipaja end were shut to vehicular traffic, and those going in and out of the area have to trek reasonable distances to board mainly commercial motorcycles that operate on either ends of the boundaries.

Private vehicle owners and commercial vehicle operators were stuck in the confusion, as many of them claimed that they were not warned ahead of the event.

Security agencies, including policemen in Rapid Response Squad; traffic agents such as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority; and officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps were on hand to maintain law and order.