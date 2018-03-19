AGAP won’t merge with any political party, says BOT chair

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Chief Godwin Abba Okeke, has debunked reports that the party was pushing for a merger with one of the major political parties in the country.

Okeke who spoke after a stakeholders meeting, in Abuja, on the hindsight of unconfirmed reports of a possible merger of the party with an existing political structure, restated AGAP’s commitment to staying true to the vision behind its establishment adding that only sound, competent and reliable individuals play major roles in the party.

Urging those who might be nursing or planning for a merger to retrace their steps as AGAP was not open for merger the BoT chairman said, “We are going to run our cause independently, we are going to reach out to men and women of goodwill across ethnic and political divide, who are willing to buy into our message.”

He advised the public not to be deceived by unsuspecting persons parading in any form to represent AGAP in any merger talk stating, “We are not merging with any political party and whoever that attends any meeting on behalf of AGAP on merger, is on his own and does so at his or her own peril.”

Reiterating the party’s commitment to changing the norm and pushing the limits in partisan politics through institutionalizing a free, fair, credible and competitive primary process, Okeke said AGAP would employ veritable means to ensure that the best candidates fly the party’s flag across the country.

He said, “Primary election is the fulcrum on which the entire electoral process lies. If political parties fail to produce quality candidates with the requisite character and cerebral strength to diligently discharge the responsibilities of the office they vie, then Nigeria’s political atmosphere will continue to be crowded by half baked politicians.”

According to him, “Presenting Nigerians with candidates that have deep knowledge of the economy; candidates that understand the concept of governance and has the political will to build up our failing institutions is vital to our socio-economic development as a people. We are going to ensure that we achieve this from the Presidential level to the lowest political office in the country.”

The AGAP boss disclosed that the party hopes to achieve results by engaging experts that would screen the aspirants with a view to putting the best candidates forward.

