Again, The Sun crowns Pinnick as Sports Personality of the Year

— 26th February 2018

•Eagles’ manager, Rohr shares in accolade

Monica iheakam

For the second time in two years, The SUN newspapers on Saturday presented the Sports Personality of the Year gong to President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.
At a well –attended Awards ceremony at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos that also marked 15 years of the top media house’s existence, Pinnick was honoured alongside other prominent and dedicated Nigerians like Senate President Bukola Saraki (Outstanding Politican of the Year); Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State (Man of the Year); Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (Governor of the Year); Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi (Courage in Leadership Award); NDDC Managing Director Nsima Ekere (Public Service Award); Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director Peter Amangbo (Banker of the Year); Dr. Emeka Okwuosa (Investor of the Year); Dr. Samuel Adedoyin (Lifetime Achievement Award); Central Bank Managing Director Godwin Emefiele (Public Service Award) and; the pair of Senator Osita Izunaso and Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin (Humanitarian Service Award).
This time, Pinnick had to share the award with Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, whose immense work in qualifying Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup from a so –called ‘Group of Death’ with a match to spare, did not go un –noticed.
The NFF President was sole winner in 2016, and it was retained in the Glass House the following year after NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko was crowned.
Pinnick thanked the organizers and also commended the industry and commitment of Members of the NFF Executive Committee, the NFF Congress and the NFF Management that have reinvigorated the Nigerian Football space.
Also at the occasion were NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko; NFF Executive Committee members Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi and Ms Aisha Falode; a number of NPFL Club managers and; other football stakeholders.
Rohr was unavoidably absent, as he was already in Russia for the FIFA World Cup Team Workshop taking place in Sochi early this week.

  Again, The Sun crowns Pinnick as Sports Personality of the Year

    •Eagles' manager, Rohr shares in accolade Monica iheakam For the second time in two years, The SUN newspapers on Saturday presented the Sports Personality of the Year gong to President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

