The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - Again, teachers kick against scrapping of LG joint accounts
26th November 2017 - Father of 4 killed in accidental discharge in Anambra
26th November 2017 - Atiku’s exit from APC beginning of ruling party’s end – PDP
26th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge
26th November 2017 - FG assures to fix housing deficit
26th November 2017 - Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO
26th November 2017 - Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment
26th November 2017 - Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi
26th November 2017 - 3 soldiers killed, 6 injured in B’Haram raid on Borno town
26th November 2017 - Nigeria political summit holds on nation’s future
Home / Cover / National / Again, teachers kick against scrapping of LG joint accounts

Again, teachers kick against scrapping of LG joint accounts

— 26th November 2017

 

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has repeated its opposing stance to local government autonomy that would lead to the scrapping of joint local government account.

The NUT members, in a protest to the Ekiti State House of Assembly, complained bitterly against “the envisaged negative consequences on the management and funding of primary education in the country.”

In a letter addressed to the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, signed by Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya, National President and Comrade Mike Ike Ene, acting National Secretary, the NUT said its position draws from the experiences of between 1990 and 1994.

According to them at that time, “primary education came under the control of local governments, the school system witnessed poor funding and total neglect which led to industrial crises because the local government councils failed to accord primary education the priority of place it deserved.”

The teachers said “NUT is not totally against local government autonomy, but the union is concerned about the likelihood of scrapping the State Joint Local Government Account which would mean taking primary education back to the dark days of pre1994 era.”

At best, the teachers said when the National Assembly sets to resolve the local government autonomy issue, their salaries must be removed from the deal.

They said at a national executive council meeting of the NUT held early November, in Abakaliki, the management and funding of primary education was appraised and that they resolved to draw the attention of Nigerians and the House of Assembly to the development.

Following their protest, Ekiti NUT through its Chairman, Comrade Samuel Olugbesan said it “wishes to reaffirm its position and call that the state governments, in order to prevent the education sub-sector from imminent collapse, should not place primary education funding and management under any disguise of granting autonomy to local government council.”

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Again, teachers kick against scrapping of LG joint accounts

— 26th November 2017

  From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has repeated its opposing stance to local government autonomy that would lead to the scrapping of joint local government account. The NUT members, in a protest to the Ekiti State House of Assembly, complained bitterly against “the envisaged negative consequences on the management…

  • Father of 4 killed in accidental discharge in Anambra

    — 26th November 2017

      Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka An alleged accidental discharge by a vigilante operative at Alaife Umuaku Uli, in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State has caused the death of a 34-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ). The deceased, Lotachukwu Nwagboso of Ndikpo Umuaku Uli and father of four was said to have gone to the community to play…

  • Atiku’s exit from APC beginning of ruling party’s end – PDP

    — 26th November 2017

      From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has expressed delight at the exit of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that it was the beginning of the ruling party’s end in 2019. Publicity Secretary of PDP in the State, Samuel Nwanosike,…

  • Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge

    — 26th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has expressed his readiness to engage a fellow aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, in a public debate. This is just as another APC gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East,…

  • FG assures to fix housing deficit

    — 26th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The federal government, at the weekend, said that the deficit in housing which is prevalent across the country would soon be a thing of the past, assuring it is already making effort in that regard. This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share