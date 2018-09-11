Again, South East govs make case for Enugu Airport— 11th September 2018
- Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to its upgrade
The South East Governors Forum (SEGF) has expressed optimism that the Federal Government will soon rehabilitate facilities at the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu as it recently promised.
Director of Media and Communication at SEGF Secretariat, Mike Uda, stated this at a press briefing in Enugu, yesterday, to announce activities marking the fifth anniversary of commencement of international flight operations at the airport.
He explained that despite the challenges, South Easterners have every reason to celebrate the milestone because the airport remained a strategic monument in the region.
“It’s not an accident that SEGF is collaborating with I-Tour Africa. Aviation is a national thing, but for us in the South East, it’s a historical monument. It’s symbolic and dear to us in the sense that we don’t have many monuments in the region.
“We are glad that the Federal Government is up and doing with respect to the entreaties of South East governors on the airport.
“We hope that government will this time around do something about the issues raised by the South East governors recently,” he stated.
Chief Executive Officer of I-Tour Africa, technical partners for the programme, said the celebrations will be in two segments including formal reception of an Ethiopian airline operated flight and tour of airport facilities.
READ ALSO Aguma discharged duties creditably – senior lawyers
It will end with a symposium/cocktail as well as award of recognition to some stakeholders that have contributed in sustaining the airport.
The first international flight, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, landed in the airport on August 23, 2013.
Meanwhile, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced plans to constitute a stakeholders’ committee that would look into and resolve issues on the expansion of the airport.
The committee members, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Ogbuagu Anikwe, will comprise officials of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority.
Ministries of Lands and Infrastructure, Commerce and Industry, and the management of ENPOWER Free Trade Zone will join the committee, the state government added.
READ ALSO Zamfara APC crisis: Yari, Marafa to know fate Sept 14
The state government, which noted the importance of the international airport to the people of the South East geopolitical zone, reiterated its commitment to continue to support “every effort required to be made to get it functioning at optimum capacity and efficiency.”
The state government explained that the stakeholders would have to unravel what appeared to be a disagreement among federal authorities operating in Enugu State, regarding ownership of vast hectares of land that the state government has so far approved around the airport for their use.
“If at the end of the meeting, it is established that any of the parties still needed more land, especially for the airport project, Enugu state government will promptly attend to this need.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Deplorable state of Enugu Airport8th September 2018
-
Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling5th September 2018
-
FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON3rd September 2018
Latest
Again, South East govs make case for Enugu Airport— 11th September 2018
Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to its upgrade The South East Governors Forum (SEGF) has expressed optimism that the Federal Government will soon rehabilitate facilities at the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu as it recently promised. Director of Media and Communication at SEGF Secretariat, Mike Uda, stated this at a press briefing in Enugu, yesterday, to announce activities…
-
18 roasted to death, 50 injured in Nasarawa gas explosion— 11th September 2018
The casualty unit of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital was littered with the burnt bodies of victims of the gas explosion Linus Oota, Lafia Tragedy of immense proportions struck Nasarawa State yesterday as about 18 persons were reportedly burnt to ashes and over 50 severely injured following a gas explosion at a filling station in…
-
Again, South East govs make case for Enugu Airport— 11th September 2018
“We are glad that the Federal Government is up and doing with respect to the entreaties of South East governors on the airport.” • Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to airport upgrade Magnus Eze, Enugu The South East Governors Forum (SEGF) has expressed optimism that the Federal Government will soon rehabilitate facilities at the Akanu Ibiam Airport,…
-
Stalemate in new minimum wage talks— 11th September 2018
“The new minimum wage committee was inaugurated in November 2017 but started its assignment in March 2018, due to logistics reasons.” Sunday Ani There is stalemate in talks between the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Organised Labour. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has said the…
-
FG, states, others shared N3.95tr in Q1, 2018— 11th September 2018
The report noted that while N2 trillion was shared in the second quarter of this year, N1.38 trillion was disbursed during the same period last year – Delta tops with N101.19bn Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal, States and Local Government Areas across the country shared a total of N3.95 trillion from the Federation Account in the…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Linking me to NDDC contracts is Malicious and Blackmail says Cairo— 10th September 2018
Kenneth Udeh Leading Governorship candidate of the All Progressive’s Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has reacted to a media report that he was awarded an NDDC contract. The former House of Representatives member described the report as malicious and blatant lies from the pit of he’ll. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh in a media statement…
Columnists
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
-
Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
Make sure you’re a giver, and not a matcher – someone who remembers every little thing they gave and expects the equal amount in return… Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing…
-
7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid— 9th September 2018
There are several common mistakes married couples make which ensure that their marriage gets off to a bad start. The good news is that these pitfalls can easily be avoided. Kate Halim The day you get married is the happiest day of your life. It’s the day you have spent the last few years dreaming…
-
Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
NJIDEKA NWAPA-IBUAKA DEAR READERS, Some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return. In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true…
-
I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels— 9th September 2018
I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels. Efe Anaughe What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two…
-
Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH— 9th September 2018
Studies have shown that our stress levels negatively impact health. Stress can increase just about every health issue such as brain, thyroid, immune, and weight problems. Bisi Daniels In continuation of the series on why people continue to stay in toxic relationships, it is important for us understand the impact of such relationships on our…
-
The public servant as a transformational leader— 9th September 2018
Turning the Nigerian public servant into a transformational leader requires the development of distinctive competence of adapting existing public managers Tunji Olaopa These well tested frameworks can be applied to the Nigerian condition but it is important to address our minds to the more important question of why change oriented policies in Nigeria witness perpetual…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply