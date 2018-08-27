Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses was nowhere near the substitutes bench in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Newcastle at St. James’ Pack on Sunday.

Chelsea’s new handler, Maurico Sarri however preferred Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro ahead of Moses for right back and the midfield role, while Ross Barkley, Ruben Lotus-Cheek, Oliver Giroud, Davide Zappacosta, Willian and Andreas Christensen made the bench.

Moses, who is yet to taste action for the west London club this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have moved into second place in the Premier League table courtesy their win at the St James’ Park.

A penalty from Eden Hazard and a header from Joselu – both netted in controversial circumstances – saw the teams remain on level terms heading into the final stages, but an own goal from DeAndre Yedlin gifted Chelsea all three points.

The Blues have now won three successive matches under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, while Newcastle remain without a win after a second consecutive home defeat.