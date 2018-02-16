The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Again, police, peace corps clash in Abuja
16th February 2018 - Multi-party system, panacea to deepening Africa’s democracy –Akufo-Addo
16th February 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll contest -SGF
15th February 2018 - Buhari congratulates new S’ Africa president, Ramaphosa
15th February 2018 - Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF
15th February 2018 - Prosecution accuses Evans lawyer of plot to thwart trial
15th February 2018 - Buhari in Katsina, en route to Daura
15th February 2018 - Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group
15th February 2018 - Kaduna APC faction queries el-Rufai, suspends gov’s aides
Home / National / Again, police, peace corps clash in Abuja

Again, police, peace corps clash in Abuja

— 16th February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command clashed with some supporters of the Nigerian Peace Corps in Abuja, yesterday.

The incident, which took place at the peace corps headquarters, started after the protesters, who stormed the place in their hundreds, tried to carry out a court order to re-open the office.

Some police personnel who were on guard duty at the premises immediately alerted the police command headquarters which immediately deployed a team of police personnel to the scene. 

Thereafter, the police personnel arrived the scene in five Toyota Hilux vans and were able to disperse the crowd.

The protest by the group is coming days after the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions urged the police to obey court rulings ordering it to re-open the headquarters of the peace corps sealed a year ago, specifically in February 2017.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Again, police, peace corps clash in Abuja

— 16th February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command clashed with some supporters of the Nigerian Peace Corps in Abuja, yesterday. The incident, which took place at the peace corps headquarters, started after the protesters, who stormed the place in their hundreds, tried to carry out a court order to re-open the…

  • Multi-party system, panacea to deepening Africa’s democracy –Akufo-Addo

    — 16th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja  Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said the multi-party system of governance is the panacea to deepening democracy on the African continent, calling for total integration of the continent.  Akufo-Addo gave the submission while delivering the inaugural flagship lecture of the Kukah Center titled ‘How to make democracy work for Africa.’ The event…

  • 2019: Buhari’ll contest -SGF

    — 16th February 2018

    … Says there’s no alternative to president Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, formally announced President Muhammadu Buhari will contest the 2019 presidential election. Addressing thousands of supporters who participated in a march organised by the Democratic Youth Congress (DYC) for PMB 2019, in Abuja, yesterday,  to prevail…

  • Buhari congratulates new S’ Africa president, Ramaphosa

    — 15th February 2018

      JulianaTaiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as the President of the Republic of South Africa. He also extended his felicitations to the African National Congress (ANC)), and the Government and people of South Africa, on the peaceful transfer of power that resulted in the election of President…

  • Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF

    — 15th February 2018

    Says there is no alternative to Buhari Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha formally announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in the 2019 Presidential Election. Addressing thousands of supporters in an Abuja rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress for PMB 2019 to prevail on the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share