Again, police, peace corps clash in Abuja

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command clashed with some supporters of the Nigerian Peace Corps in Abuja, yesterday.

The incident, which took place at the peace corps headquarters, started after the protesters, who stormed the place in their hundreds, tried to carry out a court order to re-open the office.

Some police personnel who were on guard duty at the premises immediately alerted the police command headquarters which immediately deployed a team of police personnel to the scene.

Thereafter, the police personnel arrived the scene in five Toyota Hilux vans and were able to disperse the crowd.

The protest by the group is coming days after the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions urged the police to obey court rulings ordering it to re-open the headquarters of the peace corps sealed a year ago, specifically in February 2017.